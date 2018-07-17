Behind her, new Tardis team Graham, Yaz and Ryan (Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole) look on with curiosity at their new pal’s actions, though it doesn’t seem like a life-or-death situation considering their calm expressions.

All in all, it’s a fairly self-explanatory image that does a good job of selling the series’ sci-fi tone without giving much away – but it’s not the only snap the BBC are pushing out to promote the new era of Doctor Who.

You see, the Beeb have also released these “motion pictures” (well, that’s what we’re calling them) of companions Yaz and Ryan, showing the pair bathed in golden regeneration light as they go about their everyday lives in an identical concept to the one used for last weekend’s first teaser trailer.

All in all, it’s nice to see things warming up for the new series of Doctor Who, with some details of the series’ return finally coming out into the world nine months after they started filming the new episodes.

Still, don’t rest on your laurels just yet – more pictures and other details are sure to emerge in the coming days, especially given that Doctor Who is hitting San Diego Comic-con later this week. Expect more metaphorical buses!

Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor on the cover of the Radio Times magazine

