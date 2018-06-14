Described as “marking a new era for the legendary Time Lord” and “the cast’s first-ever panel appearance,” the session will also feature new series stars Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole alongside showrunner Chris Chibnall, with executive producer Matt Strevens completing the set.

Notably, Tardis team member Bradley Walsh is not present, which may be due to his filming commitments for ITV gameshow The Chase.

The panel will be hosted by Chris Hardwick, and while there’s no word on when exactly it’ll take place it’s sure to fall within SDCC’s 19th-22nd July runtime.

As for what to expect from the event, well it’s hard to say – we’re crossing our fingers for some Doctor Who preview footage, though it could just be some chat from the cast and crew – but whatever happens, it’s another exciting step on the road to the series’ debut later this year.

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this autumn