Instead, the teaser consists of specially-filmed new material introducing Whittaker's new Tardis team without letting slip any tell-tale details of the adventures she'll face in her upcoming 10-episode series.

In the footage we see new companions Graham, Yasmin and Ryan in various humdrum situations (at home, ordering a pizza, eating in a greasy spoon and so on) before they're interrupted by a curious golden light that subtly improves whatever they're doing (for example, Yasmin's already-eaten pizza returns, while Graham's newspaper becomes a copy of the Beano).

Then, after a tagline reads "The Universe Awaits" the light coalesces into a figure - Jodie Whittaker's Doctor, who smiles at the screen as the footage ends.

Even though it doesn't give too much away, the footage is sure to delight and excite viewers eagerly waiting for the sci-fi drama’s autumn return, and you can watch the whole thing above. Oh, and on your second watch listen closely to the football commentary from Gary Lineker, Rio Ferdinand and Alan Shearer - you might notice their punditry applies just as well to the Doctor and her companions...

Alongside Whittaker the new series stars Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole as the Doctor’s “Tardis team” Graham, Yasmin and Ryan, with Sharon D Clarke, Lee Mack and Alan Cumming also confirmed to appear in recurring or guest roles.

The series is run by Broadchurch creator Chris Chibnall, and is filmed in Wales.

And if this isn't enough Doctor Who teasing for you yet, well, stay tuned - the series is putting on a big show at San Diego Comic-con later this week, and we're pretty sure there'll be more clips, behind-the-scenes secrets and series hints revealed then.

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this autumn