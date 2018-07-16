This week’s Radio Times zips in from the other side of the known universe with an exclusive first look at Doctor Who series 11, including interviews with new Doctor Jodie Whittaker, series hints from showrunner Chris Chibnall and much, much more (issue on sale from 17th July).

In an all-new interview cover star Whittaker gives us the inside scoop on the pressures of becoming the Thirteenth Doctor, how it feels to be the first female version of the character – and what it’s like keeping so many secrets from the world.