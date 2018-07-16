“We’ve got a new Doctor, all-new characters, all-new monsters, all-new stories,” Chibnall says in the latest issue of Radio Times magazine, on sale from Tuesday 17th July.

“It’s going to be exciting, emotional and the most enormous fun.”

So could this mean we won’t see any of the Doctor’s most famous foes – including the Cybermen, the Weeping Angels, the Ice Warriors or the Daleks – when Whittaker properly takes over the Tardis keys this autumn?

Well, it’s certainly possible, given how keen Chibnall is for the series to be accessible to new viewers.

“It was really important to me that there’s no barrier to entry,” Chibnall told Radio Times. “You don’t need to know about anything that’s come before.”

On the other hand, we can’t imagine Doctor Who ever completely getting rid of its iconic Rogues’ Gallery – surely Jodie Whittaker will face off against some Daleks? – so perhaps we can just expect the majority of adventures to feature new and unseen villains from across the universe.

