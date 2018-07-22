Former Broadchurch writer Chibnall said that he wanted Doctor Who to be "the most inclusive show on television".

"The whole concept of Doctor Who is that anybody can go anywhere and do anything, and we want to reflect that on-screen and off," he added, stating that the show is also working with a scheme in Cardiff to offer opportunities to those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Meanwhile, as well as having Jodie Whittaker, Tosin Cole, Bradley Walsh and Mandip Gill on screen, executive producer Matt Strevens added that: "Chris and I, and the production team, wanted to make sure that we are as diverse behind the camera".

The upcoming series will be directed equally by men and women, while all of 10-part series' editors, aside from one, are female.

Chibnall said: "We're doing lots, but our plan across time is to do lots more. It should be the most inclusive show on television."

Although there hasn't been too much confirmed for series 11 just yet, one thing we have discovered is that the new run - Whittaker's first as the Doctor - will not feature any Daleks.

Meanwhile a new trailer for the upcoming series was called "brilliant" and "enticing" by many fans after it was revealed at Comic-Con.

