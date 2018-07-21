But could this picture hint that she might return?

Thankfully, both Alex and Jodie look the picture of happiness - which is just as well, seeing as they're now married to one another. Congrats, guys!

Although there hasn't been too much confirmed for series 11 just yet, one thing we have discovered is that the new run - Whittaker's first as the Doctor - will not feature any Daleks.

Meanwhile a new trailer for the upcoming series was called "brilliant" and "enticing" by many fans after it was revealed at Comic-Con.

