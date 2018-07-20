Doctor Who fans praise "brilliant" and "enticing" new trailer
The first official trailer starring Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor premiered at Comic-Con, and it certainly made an impression...
After what feels like an immense amount of space and time, we were finally given a first proper look at Jodie Whittaker in action in the new series of Doctor Who, when a new trailer was revealed at Comic-Con.
It's 40-seconds of secrets, surprises and sonic screwdrivers – and unsurprisingly, fans were loving it.
- Doctor Who's new sonic screwdriver revealed
- 7 secrets and surprises we noticed in the new Doctor Who trailer
Although not everyone was so won over:
The trailer comes in a week where all sorts of new Who material has been released, including pictures, interviews and the teaser, but RadioTimes.com understands that from hereon out Doctor Who will be under wraps again until closer to broadcast this autumn.
Radio Times’ special Doctor Who preview issue, including exclusive interviews, pictures and behind-the-scenes secrets, is on sale now