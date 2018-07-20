Starring Teresa Palmer, Matthew Goode, Alex Kingston and Louise Brealey, the series is an adaptation of the Deborah Harkness novel of the same name.

The eerie trailer, meanwhile, reveals how the relationship between a vampire (Goode) and a witch (Palmer) plays out in a world where inter-species relations are banned:

Apart from all the sauciness, A Discovery of Witches will follow the story of bloodsucker Matthew Clairmont and “spellbound” magic user Diana as they hunt down a mysterious magic text that could save both their peoples from extinction.

The series has been filmed in Oxford and various other European locations, and cast members also include Sherlock’s Lindsay Duncan and Game of Thrones’ Owen Teale.

A Discovery of Witches airs on Sky1 this autumn