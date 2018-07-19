“So, it was the only the weekend before it was officially announced that I was able to speak to, very briefly, Peter, Matt Smith and David.”

And apparently, the trio of Time Lords had some handy advice for their successor.

“I think the thing that was the overriding message was that you are going to have the time of your life,” Whittaker recalled.

“Also, that this is like no other job, and it’s completely unique for every single person who plays the part.”

Whittaker herself expressed a similar belief in Radio Times’ own interview with the actor, where she acknowledged that her status as the first female incarnation of the Doctor gave her more freedom to make the role her own.

“Obviously for Whovians this time the change has taken a very different direction than it has before,” she told Radio Times.

“In a way, though, there is liberation in that new direction: the pressure is less for me because I can only do this my way. All the rules are out the window! That’s what makes it so fun.”

In other words, Whittaker clearly has her head on straight when it comes to playing the most fascinating character on TV. Hip hip, Who-ray!

Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor on the cover of the Radio Times magazine

