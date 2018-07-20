We’ve seen him split his trousers on Celebrity Juice and fall off a chair while wearing high heels on Loose Women, heard him belt out karaoke dressed as Wonder Woman, and now we’ve witnessed John Barrowman strutting on stage as a glittery Captain America.

Stepping into his San Diego Comic-Con panel in sparkly stilettoes, the Torchwood star flaunted his red, white and blue cape before revealing the Avengers costume beneath.