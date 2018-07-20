Is John Barrowman as Captain America the best Comic-Con entrance ever?
“I am Captina Americana!”
We’ve seen him split his trousers on Celebrity Juice and fall off a chair while wearing high heels on Loose Women, heard him belt out karaoke dressed as Wonder Woman, and now we’ve witnessed John Barrowman strutting on stage as a glittery Captain America.
Stepping into his San Diego Comic-Con panel in sparkly stilettoes, the Torchwood star flaunted his red, white and blue cape before revealing the Avengers costume beneath.
Naturally, he gave the audience a look at his star-spangled behind, before holding his shield high and declaring: “I am Captina Americana!”
- Doctor Who fans praise “brilliant” and “enticing” new trailer
- Doctor Who’s new sonic screwdriver revealed
- 7 secrets and surprises we noticed in the new Doctor Who trailer
So far, so Barrowman. But then he told a story about how marijuana makes him paranoid and obsessively stroke cats like a Bond villain…
…made a meat-based double entendre…
...and serenaded the audience with a rendition of A Thousand Years…
And after, he scooted away (still-stilettoed)…
....before looking pensive with a Star Wars book.
Never ever change, John.