John Barrowman dressed up as Wonder Woman because John Barrowman
The Doctor Who star made quite the entrance at Dragon Con 2017
Watch out Gal Gadot, you’ve got competition for the Wonder Woman role. Fortunately, that competition is courtesy of John Barrowman, who recently donned a sequinned version of the superhero’s costume.
And it's, well, something...
Instead of revealing his outfit on mythical island Themiscyra, BarroWoman™ showed off his new look at Atlanta’s Dragon Con. First, he strutted on stage before testing how flexible the costume was…
And after that a parade of kilts walked over his face…
...Then he took photos with fans…
...And later he had a sing song with the cast of US drama The 100…
...Before jumping on the bar and leading the crowd through the YMCA…
Before finally changing into another outfit for a Shania Twain cover…
We truly don't deserve you, John.