John Barrowman fell off a chair wearing bright red high heels on live TV and it made our Friday
Lucky he's immortal, eh?
Published: Friday, 20 May 2016 at 0:58 pm
It’s the little things in life that keep you going. A sunny day after a week of rain. The smell of fresh-cut grass on the way home from work. The smile of a young child as they pass you in the street. The crash of a light entertainment icon as they fall off a chair while appearing on Loose Women.
Yes, that’s right – Doctor Who and Torchwood star John Barrowman came a cropper live on TV while posing in some rather stylish red high heels on a This Morning promo for Loose Women today, resulting in apparent pandemonium on the TV set and much joy online.
You can watch the full clip below, but be warned: you may never be able to stop watching it.
Yep, life is good – just as long as John's OK, that is.
