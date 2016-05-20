It’s the little things in life that keep you going. A sunny day after a week of rain. The smell of fresh-cut grass on the way home from work. The smile of a young child as they pass you in the street. The crash of a light entertainment icon as they fall off a chair while appearing on Loose Women.

Yes, that’s right – Doctor Who and Torchwood star John Barrowman came a cropper live on TV while posing in some rather stylish red high heels on a This Morning promo for Loose Women today, resulting in apparent pandemonium on the TV set and much joy online.