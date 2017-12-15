Warning: you cannot unsee the following footage...

But Barrowman being Barrowman carried on the show with his pants exposed, later taking on a spot of dry swimming...

And, just in case you wanted to see, the episode also saw the Captain Jack actor licking a creme egg out of Gino D'Acampo’s mouth. Of course.

Barrowman’s hijinks and trouser rip left viewers in tears – fortunately, the right kind…

A Celebrity Juice compilation show Celebrity Juice: The Sweetest Bits is on Thursday 10:30pm, ITV2