John Barrowman appeared as a panellist on Celebrity Juice last night – where his trousers split open for all to see.

As the Torchwood star laid down on a vibrating platform for the Wibbly Wobbly Word game, a loud rip tore through his bottom halves, revealing his pants underneath.

Warning: you cannot unsee the following footage...

But Barrowman being Barrowman carried on the show with his pants exposed, later taking on a spot of dry swimming...

And, just in case you wanted to see, the episode also saw the Captain Jack actor licking a creme egg out of Gino D'Acampo’s mouth. Of course.

Barrowman’s hijinks and trouser rip left viewers in tears – fortunately, the right kind…

A Celebrity Juice compilation show Celebrity Juice: The Sweetest Bits is on Thursday 10:30pm, ITV2

