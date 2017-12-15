John Barrowman’s trousers split on Celebrity Juice because... John Barrowman
We cannot recommend you watch this
John Barrowman appeared as a panellist on Celebrity Juice last night – where his trousers split open for all to see.
As the Torchwood star laid down on a vibrating platform for the Wibbly Wobbly Word game, a loud rip tore through his bottom halves, revealing his pants underneath.
Warning: you cannot unsee the following footage...
But Barrowman being Barrowman carried on the show with his pants exposed, later taking on a spot of dry swimming...
And, just in case you wanted to see, the episode also saw the Captain Jack actor licking a creme egg out of Gino D'Acampo’s mouth. Of course.
Barrowman’s hijinks and trouser rip left viewers in tears – fortunately, the right kind…
A Celebrity Juice compilation show Celebrity Juice: The Sweetest Bits is on Thursday 10:30pm, ITV2