Why was she there? How will the Torchwood team react to her arrival? And Will K9 have a cameo? We’re not quite sure – details are being kept a mystery.

Revealing the new character in a Facebook post, John and Carole – who write the comic book series – said: “We are very excited to bring this new character Sladen to the world of Torchwood. You all know both Carole and I were great fans of the wonderful Elisabeth Sladen who played Sarah Jane Smith and what a better way to pay homage to her and create a character with her last name.

“Elisabeth Sladen/ Sarah Jane Smith was the mother of our ship on Doctor Who and now Sladen lives in Torchwood.”

They also hinted: “Now Captain Jack must battle his worst nightmare… or greatest daydream!”

Elisabeth Sladen died at the age of 63 from pancreatic cancer in 2011. However, her Who role is still fondly remembered, with The Sarah Jane Adventures celebrating its 10-year anniversary last week.