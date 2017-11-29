"I think it's great" the Torchwood actor said when questioned by Piers Morgan about the response to Chris Chibnall's female time traveller.

And he also took time to address what was "going on online", alluding to comments from those who have had a more negative response to the casting. "There’s no Gallifreyan law in the Gallifreyan text that says it has to be a man," said Barrowman. "I think it's about time... we should give her a chance."

Fans will get their first glimpse of Whittaker in action when Peter Capaldi's Twelfth Doctor regenerates in the upcoming Doctor Who Christmas special.

