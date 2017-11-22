If you had control of the Christmas TV schedules, what would you pick?

It's the biggest day of the year for broadcasters, but Christmas Day is always a tricky thing to get right: do you go with the family classics, or bring in something new? What about the big soap shocks – will people be able to stomach it after Christmas dinner?

This year, we're offering YOU the chance to have your say by designing your dream Christmas TV line-up. All you have to do is pick your favourite Christmas special from each of the categories below. From classic shows from years gone by to new favourites, what do you wish you could watch this year?

We'll collate all of your votes and create the ultimate Christmas TV schedule, which we'll reveal a little closer to the big day.

Vote for a Soap

Vote for an Animation

Vote for a Drama

Vote for Family Entertainment

Vote for a Comedy

Vote for a Doctor Who special

Vote for a Christmas Message

So, what are you waiting for? The power is in YOUR hands. Get voting for your favourite shows and make a cracking Christmas TV schedule.

