Speaking at San Diego Comic-Con at the weekend, Whittaker explained that a Google search looking for evocative images led her to a black-and-white photo of a woman "walking in purpose, deep in thought" in short trousers, boots, braces, and a t-shirt – a description that chimes strongly with the Thirteenth Doctor's eventual outfit.

"The costume kind of felt that it could come from anywhere, and it should feel like that," she said. "I didn't want something that felt too neat and tailored.

"This picture was black-and-white, so I don't know what era that picture is from. It felt like such a wonderful expression, in one image, of timelessness, purpose and inclusiveness. All in one simple look.

"It didn't feel you needed to be a certain shape, or age, or gender, to wear it. And that's mainly where it came from."

More like this

On Friday night, Whittaker made a surprise appearance at the Her Universe Fashion Show at Comic-Con, and exhibited the outfit in all its glory, much to the delight of the Whovians in attendance.

San Diego Comic-Con marked the beginning of Who season, giving us our first trailer for the new series – and stoking excitement that will be heating up as we approach the "Autumn 2018" airdate.

Advertisement

Doctor Who series 11 will premiere on the BBC in Autumn 2018