Following that, Whittaker takes a more traditional route to the convention centre, but not before startling a fan with her Doctor’s first words – “Aw, brilliant” – and a snappy callback to her hooded unveiling last July.

All in all, it's a fun and light-hearted way for the series to reintroduce Whittaker to the world – and given that the Doctor stole the Tardis in the first place, totally appropriate. Doctor Who is clearly in very safe hands.

