What’s new on Netflix UK in October 2021 – all the shows and movies coming up

Netflix’s TUDUM event announced an absolute smorgasbord of trailers and reveals for future films and shows – and many of their big releases are coming this month.

Some old favourites are making a long-awaited return, with twisted romance thriller You and scary supernatural drama Locke and Key both getting new seasons, while new offerings include NFL biopic Colin in Black and White.

On the film side, Jake Gyllenhaal has a very tense day at work in English language remake The Guilty, while Army of the Dead spin-off Army of Thieves moves the focus from the undead to uncrackable safes.

Of course Netflix will also be adding to their vast library of classic titles, with five Halloween films joining the service on a very appropriate month including Halloween Kills, while there’s also a chance to catch Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man films ahead of his rumoured appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Read on for all our picks of Netflix’s October releases – and you can always catch up on the September releases too!

Friday 1st October

Addams Family Values (1993) Classic comedy sequel based on the iconic cartoon characters.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) Andrew Garfield takes on the Spider-Man mantle in this reboot.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) Superhero sequel starring Andrew Garfield – who is rumoured to return in Spider-Man: No Way Home along with Jamie Foxx’s Electro.

Anatomy (2000) German horror film about a legendary hospital hiding a horrible secret.

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999) Comedy sequel starring Mike Myers as the titular British spy.

Body of Lies (2008) Leonardo DiCaprio and Russell Crowe star in this geopolitical thriller directed by Ridley Scott.

Carlito’s Way (1993) Al Pacino stars in this thriller as a former convict who gets dragged back into a life of crime.

Contagion (2011) Thriller following scientists, politicians and civilians dealing with a pandemic, which received renewed attention in 2020.

Creeped Out season 2 The British-Canadian children’s horror series returns for more episodes.

The Crowned Clown season 1 Korean historical drama series following a King who puts a lookalike clown on the throne in his place.

Dawn of the Dead (2004) Army of the Dead director Zack Snyder first directed zombies in this big-budget remake of the George Romero classic, from a screenplay by James Gunn.

Diana: the Musical (2021) A live recording of the Broadway musical about the life of Princess Diana.

Effie Gray (2014) Biopic following the scandalous love triangle between Victorian art critic John Ruskin, his teenage wife Effie Gray and painter John Everett Millais. Written by Emma Thompson.

Fight Club (1999) Iconic David Fincher adaptation starring Brad Pitt and Edward Norton as founders of an underground fight club that evolves into something more sinister.

Forever Rich (2021) Dutch film following an aspiring rapper, who has to repair his reputation after embarrassing pictures of a robbery go viral.

The Green Mile (1999) Stephen King adaptation starring Tom Hanks as a death row guard who witnesses supernatural events.

The Guilty (2021) English language remake of the Danish film of the same name, starring Jake Gyllenhaal as a police call dispatcher who attempts to save an abducted woman.

Halloween 1-5 The first five instalments of John Carpenter’s iconic horror series – Halloween (1978), Halloween II (1981), Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1982), Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988) and Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989).

The Haunting (1999) Liam Neeson horror, adapted from The Haunting of Hill House novel by Shirley Jackson.

The Haunting in Connecticut (2009) Haunted house horror following a family who move into a former morgue.

Heat (1995) Crime drama starring Al Pacino as an LAPD detective who vows to catch Robert De Niro’s seasoned career criminal.

Inside Job (2010) Oscar-winning documentary about the 2008 financial crisis narrated by Matt Damon.

Jumper (2008) Sci-fi action film not about sweaters, but a man who can teleport anywhere and the secret society intent on killing him.

Killer Women with Piers Morgan season 1 Journalist Piers Morgan travels to the US to interview female murderers in this ITV documentary series.

Knight and Day (2010) Action-comedy starring Cameron Diaz as a car restorer who gets caught up in the adventures of an eccentric secret agent played by Tom Cruise.

Love & Other Drugs (2010) Rom-com starring Anne Hathaway as a Parkinson’s sufferer who embarks on a relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal’s medicine salesman.

Love You To Death (2019) TV film following a daughter who becomes the prime suspect in her mother’s murder.

Maid season 1 Comedy-drama about a single hardworking mother based on the New York Times bestseller Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, And A Mother’s Will To Survive

Marley & Me (2008) Tear-jerking drama starring Owen Wilson and Jennifer Aniston as a couple who adopt a free-spirited dog.

Oats Studio volume 1 A collection of experimental short films with high CG elements from District 9 director Neill Blomkamp.

Paik’s Spirit season 1– Korean talk show hosted by culinary star Paik Jong-won.

Pavlova – A Woman for all Time (1983) Biopic depicting the life of Anna Pavlova, one of the biggest stars in ballet.

The Rite (2011) An American student travels to Italy to take an exorcism course in this horror starring Anthony Hopkins.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) Steven Spielberg’s iconic World War Two film starring Tom Hanks as the Captain tasked with locating a lost paratrooper.

Scaredy Cats season 1 Children’s series following a twelve-year-old girl who discovers a world of witchcraft.

Seinfeld seasons 1-9 Box set of the hugely popular US sitcom about the minutiae of daily life.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light (2021) Anime film based on The Seven Deadly Sins series.

Shaun of the Dead (2004) Edgar Wright’s landmark zom-rom-com starring Simon Pegg and Nick Frost.

Shutter Island (2010) Martin Scorsese’s thriller starring Leonardo DiCaprio about a U.S. Marshal who heads to a remote psychiatric facility in search of an escaped murderer.

A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad season 1 Spanish docuseries about the role of a colony German Christians in Chile’s dictatorship

Spider-Man (2002) Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man suits up for the first time to fight Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin.

Swallow (2021) Nigerian thriller.

The Terminal (2004) Tom Hanks stars as a man trapped in an airport after being denied entry to the US and his home country.

Till Death (2021) Megan Fox horror thriller following a woman is left handcuffed to her dead husband.

The Town (2010) Thriller directed, co-written and starring Ben Affleck, following a bank robbery that soon becomes complicated.

27 Steps of May (2018) Indonesian drama following a woman who rediscovers a sense of wonder after suffering a traumatic experience during childhood.

V for Vendetta (2005) Iconic political action film based on the DC Comics series by Alan Moore and David Lloyd.

Sunday 3rd October

Scissor Seven season 3 Chinese anime series following a scissor-wielding assassin.

Simply Raymond Blanc season 1 Michelin-starred chef Raymond Blanc shares simple, achievable recipes from his Oxfordshire kitchen.

Monday 4th October

On My Block season 4 Final season of the teenage comedy drama, following the squad two years after the events of season three, where they have grown apart.

Tuesday 5th October

Adult Material season 1 Channel 4 series about a working mother’s life in the adult entertainment industry.

Bad Hair (2020) Horror satire following a young woman who gets a weave that has a life of its own.

Escape the Undertaker Viewers must help The New Day wrestlers survive The Undertaker’s spooky mansion in this interactive special.

Remember You season 1 Thai mystery series following two detectives who get caught up in a dangerous cat-and-mouse game.

Wednesday 6th October

Bad Sport volume 1 Docuseries examining criminal cases in the sporting world.

Baking Impossible season 1 episodes 1-6 Bakers and engineers team up to create culinary contraptions in this competition series.

The Five Juanas season 1 Five women with the same birthmark uncover a conspiracy in this Mexican series.

Love Is Blind: Brazil season 1 Netlix’s hit reality series gets a Brazilian spin-off.

There’s Someone inside Your House (2021) Teen slasher based on the best-selling 2017 book of the same name by Stephanie Perkins.

Thursday 7th October

The Billion Dollar Code season 1 Biopic following two German computer pioneers who go to court to be recognised as the creators of the Google Earth algorithm.

The Ingenuity of the Househusband season 1 Comedic live-action vignette shorts that act as a companion piece to the above show.

The Way of the Househusband part 2 Anime following a former Yakuza member who gives up his criminal life in order to become a househusband.

Friday 8th October

Angeliena (2021) South African drama following a parking attendant who chases her dream of travelling the world.

Family Business season 3 The French comedy series returns, following a failed entrepreneur who transforms his father’s kosher butcher shop into France’s first marijuana coffeeshop.

House of Secrets: the Burari Deaths season 1 Docuseries examining the mysterious deaths of eleven members of the Delhi family.

The Lighthouse (2019) Acclaimed indie thriller starring Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe as remote lighthouse keepers.

My Brother, My Sister (2021) Siblings Nik and Tesla are forced to live with each other and reconnect in this Italian drama.

Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle (2021) The latest movie in the long-running Pokemon anime series, available exclusively on Netflix.

Pretty Smart season 1 Book-smart Chelsea knows a lot – but needs to learn a lot about happiness when she moves in with her bubbly sister in this new Netflix sitcom.

A Tale of Dark & Grimm season 1 Irreverent children’s animated series following Hansel and Gretel as they encounter other fairtyale stories and characters.

Saturday 9th October

Blue Period season 1 Anime series following a bored student who is pulled into the world of art.

The Last Black Man in San Francisco (2019) A man attempts to reclaim his childhood San Francisco home in this A24 drama starring Jimmie Fails and Jonathan Majors.

Sunday 10th October

The Atom: a Love Affair (2019) Documentary looking at the history of nuclear power and its complicated relationship with the West.

Behind the Players German documentary

Lee & Cindy C (2015) A grunge band singer and successful crooner embark on an unlikely romance in this Belgian musical comedy.

The Magic of the Diary of Anne Frank Dutch documentary on the enduring legacy of the young girl’s words.

Monday 11th October

The Baby-Sitters Club season 2 The tween dramedy based on Ann M Martin’s bestselling books returns.

Little Things season 4 The Indian romcom depicting modern Mumbai life returns.

Shazam! (2019) Fun-filled DC film about a young boy who can transform into the all-powerful superhero Shazam!, which will soon be getting a sequel.

Tuesday 12th October

Bright: Samurai Soul (2021) Anime spin-off based on 2017’s Bright, following a samurai and an orc who work together to save an elf orphan.

Convergence: Courage in a Crisis (2021) Documentary following the unsung heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Making Malinche: a Documentary by Nacho Cano (2021) Behind-the-scenes documentary following the creative process of Nacho Cano’s new musical.

The Movies That Made Us season 3 More episodes showing the behind-the-scenes stories of classic films, with a specific focus on horror.

Wednesday 13th October

Fever Dream (2021) Horror mystery based on Samanta Schweblin’s novel of the same name.

Violet Evergarden: the Movie (2020) Feature film follow-up to the popular anime series.

Thursday 14th October

Another Life season 2 Second season of the sci-fi drama following a crew searching for the origins of an alien artifact.

One Night in Paris (2021) France’s top comedians come together in this mix of stand-up and sketches.

Slashers (2001) Well-named slasher horror following six contestants in a sadistic game show.

A World Without (2021) Indonesian sci-fi drama following three girls in a country where dating is outlawed.

Friday 15th October

CoComelon season 4 Another instalment of the children’s series that became a viral hit.

The Forgotten Battle (2021) Dutch war film depicting the 1944 Battle of the Scheldt.

The Four of Us (2021) German comedy about two couples who swap partners only for things to go awry.

Karma’s World season 1 Aspiring rapper Karma solves middle school problems in this new animated series from Ludacris.

Monk Comes Down the Mountain (2015) Chinese action fantasy following a monk who leaves his monastery for the first time and goes on an adventure with a kung-fu master.

My Name season 1 Korean thriller following a woman who joins a gang to avenge her father’s death – who then instruct her to become an undercover cop.

Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween 2021 Themed special of Netflix’s new animated show for children.

Spider-Man 3 (2007) Spider-Man takes on Venom, Sandman and his own demons in this trilogy-capper.

The Trip (2021) Norwegian action thriller about a couple planning to kill each other on holiday – only to encounter a greater threat.

Unfaithful (2002) Richard Gere, Diana Lane and Oliver Martinez are caught in a love triangle in this romantic thriller.

You season 3 Serial killer Joe returns in this long-awaited third season – along with a baby.

Saturday 16th October

Last Christmas (2019) Emilia Clarke stars as a Christmas store worker who falls for a mysterious man in this holiday rom-com inspired by the music of George Michael.

Luce (2019) Two parents must reassess their image of their adopted son after he writes a disturbing essay at school.

Misfit: the Series season 1 Dutch teen series following the Misfits as they attempt to save the school musical.

Sunday 17th October

Margaret Thatcher: the Iron Lady (2012) Documentary following the Conservative leader’s journey to become the first female prime minister of the UK.

Tuesday 19th October

Gabby’s Dollhouse season 3 More episodes about kitty enthusiast Gabby and her magical dollhouse.

In for a Murder (2021) An avid crime reader investigates a real-life murder in this Polish film.

Wednesday 20th October

Found (2021) Documentary following three adopted teenage girls who discover they are blood-related cousins and travel to China to meet their birth parents.

Night Teeth (2021) Horror following a chauffeur who discovers a shadowy underworld after picking up two mysterious women.

Thursday 21st October

Insiders season 1 Spanish reality series hosted by Money Heist star Najwa Nimri.

Komi Can’t Communicate season 1 Anime high school comedy following a girl on a mission to make 100 friends.

Life’s a Glitch with Julien Bam season 1 German comedy series following a famous influencer who travels to a parallel dimension.

Sex, Love & goop season 1 Gwyneth Paltrow and a team of experts guide couples to greater intimacy in this reality series.

Friday 22nd October

Adventure Beast season 1 Adult animated comedy series following semi-indestructible wildlife expert Bradley Trevor, who travels the globe rescuing animals.

Inside Job season 1 New animated series following the Deep State, who must keep the world’s conspiracy theories a secret.

Locke & Key season 2 The long-awaited return of the fantasy series which sees three siblings hunting for magical keys.

More than Blue: the Series season 1 A man with a terminal illness attempts to find his friend a long-term partner in this series based on the film of the same name.

Panihida (2012) Romanian movie about the past and present clashing at a woman’s funeral.

The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea season 1 True-crime docuseries following convicted serial killer Yoo Young-chul.

Monday 25th October

Head Full of Honey (2018) Nick Nolte stars as an Alzheimer’s sufferer who goes on a road trip with his granddaughter to Venice – where he met his wife.

Thursday 28th October

Luis Miguel – the Series season 3 Spanish-language biopic of the Mexican singer.

Friday 29th October

Army of Thieves (2021) Army of the Dead spin-off following safecracker Ludwig Dieter.

Colin in Black and White season 1 NFL player Colin Kaepernick’s teenage years are dramatised in this limited series from Ava DuVernay.

The Time It Takes season 1 Lina attempts to start a new life after breaking up with her long-term boyfriend Nico.

