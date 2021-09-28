Decades since its final episode aired, Seinfeld is still regarded as one of the best television sitcoms ever made, with many fans regularly returning to it as a cherished comfort watch.

Fortunately, Netflix is about to make that much easier, as every episode of the series will soon be added to the streamer’s catalogue, which will likely have the added benefit of introducing the show to a new generation of fans.

Stand-up comedian Jerry Seinfeld plays the title character, a fictionalised version of himself, who often acts as the straight man among his more eccentric and chaotic friends.

Whether you’re looking to revisit Seinfeld yet another time or you want to get started on your very first watch, read on for all the details you need to enjoy this iconic comedy.

How to watch Seinfeld in the UK

As of Friday 1st October, Seinfeld will be available to watch online in the UK on Netflix, with the streamer set to host every single episode of the series, from 1989’s pilot to the smash-hit finale.

Previously, Seinfeld has been available to watch with adverts on All 4, joining the free service with a staggered rollout between February and March 2020.

It is not yet clear whether the show’s addition to Netflix will affect the existing streaming deal with All 4.

Seinfeld cast

Ex-girlfriend Elaine Benes is played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who went on to receive further acclaim as the star of HBO's Veep and recently joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Ex-girlfriend Elaine Benes is played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who went on to receive further acclaim as the star of HBO’s Veep and recently joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Jason Alexander (Harley Quinn) plays Seinfeld’s close friend George Costanza, while Michael Richards portrays his zany neighbour Cosmo Kramer.

Seinfeld was co-created by Larry David, who went on to star in his own acclaimed sitcom: Curb Your Enthusiasm.

What is Seinfeld about?

Seinfeld is a sitcom following Jerry, Elaine, George and Kramer as they tackle the trivial challenges that life throws at them, often getting into awkward situations and pointing out hilarious observations about the world.

How many episodes are in Seinfeld?

Seinfeld ran from 1989 until 1998, airing 180 episodes across nine seasons, with more than 76 million people tuning in to the finale.

Seinfeld is available to stream on Netflix from Friday 1st October.