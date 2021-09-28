Maid on Netflix release date: Cast, plot and news around Margaret Qualley comedy-drama

Arriving on Netflix at the end of this week is Maid – a new miniseries starring Margaret Qualley as a single mother who takes a cleaning job after leaving her abusive boyfriend.

Based on Stephanie Land’s memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive, the comedy-drama boasts Margot Robbie as a producer and a stellar cast, including Nick Robinson, Anika Noni Rose, Tracy Vilar and Qualley’s real-life mum Andie MacDowell, who plays her on-screen mother as well.

With Maid set to explore a “young mother’s incredible story of survival and resilience as she navigates the world of poverty, abuse and redefining her worth against all odds”, the upcoming miniseries is a drama you won’t want to miss.

Read on for everything you need to know about Maid and how to watch it.

Maid release date

Maid arrives on Netflix on Friday 1st October at 8am with all 10 episodes arriving on the streamer at the same time.

Maid plot

Based on Stephanie Land’s memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay and a Mother’s Will to Survive, this 10-part miniseries stars Margaret Qualley as Alex, a single mother who escapes from an abusive relationship and starts a job as a housecleaner to pull herself and her daughter out of homelessness.

“Seen through the emotional yet humorous lens of a desperate but determined woman, this series is a raw and inspiring exploration of a mother’s resilience,” Netflix teases.

The series is produced by the team behind the US remake of Shameless as well as Promising Young Woman’s Tom Ackerley, Margot Robbie and Stephanie Land.

Maid cast

Once Upon A Time in Hollywood and The Leftovers star Margaret Qualley stars in Maid as homeless single mum Alex, while Qualley’s real-life mother Andie MacDowell (Four Weddings and a Funeral, Groundhog Day) plays Alex’s mentally ill mother Paula.

As for the rest of the cast, Love Simon and A Teacher’s Nick Robinson stars as Alex’s ex Sean, The Steve Harvey Show’s Tracy Vilar plays Alex’s boss Yolanda and The Princess and the Frog’s Anika Noni Rose plays Paula, the owner of a house Alex cleans.

Twilight star Billy Burke appears as Hank in the series, The 100’s Xavier de Guzman plays Ethan.

Maid trailer

Netflix released a teaser for Maid back in August, giving viewers a sneak-peek at Margaret Qualley as protagonist Alex.

Earlier this month, the streamer shared a full-length trailer for the upcoming miniseries, showing off its impressive cast, including Andie MacDowell.

Maid arrives on Netflix on Friday 1st October.