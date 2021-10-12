How many episodes are there of Maid on Netflix?

Since it was released on Netflix on 1 October 2021, moving drama, Maid, has become one of the most watched and talked about releases on the streaming platform. Following the story of a mother of a young child who leaves her abusive boyfriend and has to tackle poverty, homelessness and the complex social security system in America just to survive, the show has gained critical and public praise for its sensitive and gritty portrayal of a very difficult situation.

Based on the book Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive by Stephanie Land, the story has many elements based in true experiences and paints a bleak portrait of the way many in the lowest paid areas of the economy must struggle to survive.

The Netflix limited series stars Margaret Qualley in a brilliant lead performance as Alex, with a fantastic supporting cast, including Andie MacDowell, Margaret’s own mother, playing Paula, Alex’s mother in the show.

Such has been the interest in the show, fans are already asking whether or not there will be a Maid season two, but for now, here’s what you need to know about the season one episodes…

How many episodes are there in Maid?

The first season of Maid has ten episodes, all of which became available on Netflix simultaneously on 1 October 2021.

The running time of the episodes ranges between 47 minutes and 60 minutes.

Maid episodes

Episode 1: Dollar Store Written by Molly Smith Metzler. Directed by John Wells

Episode 2: Ponies Written by Molly Smith Metzler. Directed by John Wells

Episode 3: Sea Glass Written by Marcus Gardley. Directed by Nzingha Stewart

Episode 4: Cashmere Written by Bekah Brunstetter. Directed by Nzingha Stewart

Episode 5: Thief Written by Colin McKenna. Directed by Lila Neugebauer

Episode 6: M Written by Michelle Denise Jackson. Directed by Helen Shaver

Episode 7: String Cheese Written by Bekah Brunstetter. Directed by Helen Shaver

Episode 8: Bear Hunt Written by Marcus Gardley and Molly Smith Metzler. Directed by Quyen “Q” Tran

Episode 9: Sky Blue Written by Colin McKenna. Directed by John Wells

Episode 10: Snaps Written by Molly Smith Metzler. Directed by John Wells

Where was Maid filmed?

Principal photography on Maid took place in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada.

