Netflix continues to deliver the goods when it comes to top-quality TV shows and while everyone has been talking about Squid Game, the limited series, Maid, has also been steadily building views over recent weeks.

Advertisement

The drama stars Margaret Qualley in the lead role of Alex, and she is joined by Nick Robinson, Tracy Vilar, Billy Burke and Andie MacDowell. The show focuses on Alex as she leaves an abusive relationship and takes her daughter with her, starting a new life as a maid – hence the title.

The series takes its inspiration from Stephanie Land’s memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive.

But where was Maid filmed? Here is all you need to know.

Where was Maid on Netflix filmed?

If you want to pay a visit to where Maid was filmed for Netflix, you will have to hop on a plane to Canada – unless you happen to already live there. As for the specifics, it was shot in Greater Victoria and there are various places around the area you will recognise.

And people are starting to head there to see the sites for themselves with Sassy’s Family Restaurant getting a boost in trade thanks to appearing on the show.

Noel Eanzer, a server at Sassy’s explained that the production hired out the entire restaurant and even paid the wages of the staff as they were unable to work there during filming.

Downtown Victoria, the Patricia Bay Highway a mansion situated near Ten Mile Point by the ocean were also used while Maid was being filmed.

READ MORE:

Maid true story: Is the Netflix series based on real events?

Will there be a Maid season 2?

Maid episodes: how many are there in season one?

How many episodes of Maid are on Netflix?

There are 10 episodes of Maid to binge on Netflix and they all run at an hour or just under – so set a whole day aside and get it watched in one exciting sitting!

And given this is a limited series, you should be getting the whole story as it does not seem likely at the moment that we will be getting a Maid season two. That being said, it wouldn’t be the first show to be billed as a limited series only to come back for another round.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Advertisement

Maid is currently streaming on Netflix. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best TV series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.