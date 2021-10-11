Is Maid on Netflix based on a true story?

Viewers have found themselves gripped by Netflix drama Maid, which stars rising talent Margaret Qualley as a young woman raising her daughter in poverty.

Advertisement

Alex begins working as a maid for wealthy people after leaving her abusive boyfriend (played by A Teacher‘s Nick Robinson in the Maid cast), but still finds herself struggling to get enough money to put food on the table.

It’s a heartbreaking tale that will feel very real to some viewers, with the UK seeing a sharp rise in food bank usage in recent years, while the disparity between the rich and poor in society continues to grow around the world.

In that sense, Maid is firmly rooted in the difficult reality of modern life, but viewers are also wondering whether Alex’s specific story is factual or a work of fiction.

READ MORE:

Meet the cast of Maid

Will there be a Maid season 2?

Is Maid on Netflix a true story?

Sadly, the hit series is indeed based on a true story, inspired by the life of author Stephanie Land that she chronicled in an acclaimed 2019 memoir called Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay and a Mother’s Will to Survive.

While she was raised in a middle class household, Land fell below the poverty line later in life after developing post-traumatic stress disorder and becoming a single mother.

Many of Land’s experiences discussed in the autobiography are depicted in the Maid series on Netflix, including a reliance on welfare programs, an abusive relationship, struggling to afford food and going to a homeless shelter with her daughter.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

The book – and by extension, the series – has been highly praised for drawing attention to an issue that is affecting more and more people each year.

Land has been vocal in her criticism of the idea that working hard will always guarantee success and security, a notion which has long provided the foundation of the so-called “American Dream”.

The author worked cleaning jobs for six years before managing to secure a place at the University of Montana with financial aid coming from student loans and grants.

She was reliant on food stamps until her graduation, at which point she was able to build a career as a freelance writer, with early pieces published by Vox and The Huffington Post.

Maid reached number three on the New York Times Bestseller List upon release in January 2019, with Netflix ordering a live-action adaptation in November of the same year.

Advertisement

Maid is available to stream on Netflix. Read our guides to the best TV series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.