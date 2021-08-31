What’s new on Netflix UK in September 2021 – all the shows and movies coming up

Netflix has been a saviour for many during lockdown, but the pandemic has meant a lot of the streaming service’s most popular shows have been delayed – until now.

Advertisement

Yes, some of Netflix’s biggest franchises are returning, though some of them for the last time, with both Lucifer and Money Heist premiering their final seasons.

However, long-awaited comedy-drama Sex Education will also be making a triumphant return for what is not thought to be the final instalment, while there’s also new blood in the form of Mike Flanagan’s mysterious Midnight Mass.

On the film side, Oscar-winning World War One film 1917 will be making a dramatic debut on the service, while original offerings include Mellissa McCarthy comedy-drama The Starling.

Read on for all our picks of Netflix’s September releases – and you can always catch up on the August releases too!

Wednesday 1st September

Battlefield Behemoths: A History of the Tank – The World Wars season 1 Military docuseries focusing on tank warfare.

Brave Animated Series season 1 Animated superhero series.

Cemetery Junction (2010) British comedy directed by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, following three working-class friends who must make life-changing decisions.

Chicago Fire American drama focusing on the personal and professional lives of the Chicago Fire Department.

Chicago Med This instalment into the sprawling Chicago franchise focuses on the employees of Gaffney Chicago Medical Center’s emergency department.

Clique seasons 1-2 BBC drama thriller series following a university student who gets drawn into an elite clique of alpha-girls.

Exit Wounds (2001) 2001 action film starring Steven Seagal as a detective who discovers a drug trafficking racket run by corrupt cops.

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008) John Cho and Kal Penn’s comedy creations are mistaken for terrorists in this stoner film.

How to Be a Cowboy season 1 Reality series following Dale Brisby’s attempts to keep cowboy traditions alive through the use of social media.

HQ Barbers season 1 Comedy series.

Kid-E-Cats season 2 Pre-school animated series following three kittens.

In Time (2011) – High concept sci-fi set in a world where people stop ageing at 25, but you have to purchase time to live. Starring Justin Timberlake and Amanda Seyfried.

Kuroko’s Basketball season 3 Final season of the sports anime following the Teiko Middle School Basketball Team.

Lego Marvel Avengers: Climate Conundrum The Avengers battle extreme weather after AIM steal a weather machine in this comedic limited series.

Mrs. Wilson BBC historical drama starring Ruth Wilson as her own grandmother, a widow who uncovers her late husband’s secret double life.

My Summer Prince (2016) A PR consultant is hired to work for a partying prince in this rom-com.

Old School (2003) Vince Vaughn, Steve Carrell, Will Ferrell, and Luke Wilson attempt to relive their glory days in this comedy from The Hangover director Todd Phillips.

Rush Hour (1998) Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker are mismatched cops in this classic action-comedy.

Shameless (U.S.) season 10 Season ten of the long-running US adaptation of the Channel 4 comedy starring William H. Macy and Emmy Rossum.

Shot Caller (2017) Game of Thrones’s Nikolaj Coster-Waldau stars as a family man transformed into a hardened prison gangster in this crime film.

Something’s Gotta Give (2003) Jack Nicholson and Diane Keaton star in this opposites-attract rom-com.

S.W.A.T. season 3 The reboot of the 1970s procedural police drama continues.

The Bang Bang Club (2010) Biopic on four combat photographers working in the townships of South Africa during the apartheid period.

The Guns of Navarone (1961) War film following an Allied mission to destroy two enormous long-range field guns on an impregnable Nazi-held island.

The Iron Giant (1999) Jennifer Aniston and Vin Diesel star in this classic animated movie about a young boy befriending a giant robot that a paranoid government agent wants to destroy.

Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror season 1 Netflix docu-series chronicling the events of the attacks, from Al Qaeda’s roots in the 1980s to the later impact on world politics.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Thursday 2nd September

Afterlife of the Party (2021) Netflix original starring Victoria Justice as a social butterfly who gets the chance to right her wrongs on Earth after dying.

Here and There Filipino pandemic rom-com.

Q-Force season 1 N A team of LGBTQ superspies go on adventures in this adult animated comedy from Netflix.

The Guardian Supernatural thriller.

Friday 3rd September

A Closed Book (2009) Daryl Hannah headlines in this thriller as an assistant who plays sinister tricks on the blind man she is meant to be helping.

Bundy and the Green River Killer (2019) Crime thriller about a police detective who consults Ted Bundy to help him catch The Green River Killer.

Containment (2015) A horror with even more meaning when watched in 2021, Containment sees an apartment block go into lockdown due to an epidemic.

Dive Club season 1 Australian teen drama following divers who unravel a mystery after one of their friends disappears.

Money Heist season 5 – Part 1 It’s the beginning of the end for Netflix’s smash-hit Spanish series, as the first half of a two-part final season sees the military enter the Bank of Spain.

Night Wolf (2010) Tom Felton and Gemma Atkinson star in this British werewolf horror.

Pentagram (2019) Teens have to survive the night after getting trapped in a pentagram with a mysterious entity lurking outside in this British horror.

Sharkdog season 1 Children’s animated series about a boy whose four-legged friend happens to be half-shark half-dog.

Soul Reaper (2019) An American’s stag weekend in a remote British cabin takes a sinister turn in this horror.

The School of the Damned (2019) British horror-thriller about a teacher joining a school where the kids are unusually well behaved – because they have formed a hive mind…

Worth (2021) Michael Keaton, Amy Ryan and Stanley Tucci star in this true story of a lawyer fighting to get justice for the victims of 9/11.

Wrong Turn (2021) A reboot of the long-running horror series following friends hiking the Appalachian Trail who meet a mysterious community.

Sunday 5th September

Malcolm X (1992) Influential biopic by Spike Lee starring Denzel Washington of the black activist.

Touch Your Heart season 1 Korean drama following the romance of a lawyer and a famous actress looking to make a comeback after a scandal.

Monday 6th September

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space season 1 – episodes 1 & 2 The team behind the acclaimed The Last Dance cover the SpaceX manned flight in this docuseries.

Shadow Parties (2021) Nollywood thriller about an explosive communal clash.

Tayo The Little Bus season 4 Children’s animated series about four playful anthropomorphic buses.

Witch at Court season 1 Korean drama following a materialistic female prosecutor assigned to a special task force for sex crimes.

Tuesday 7th September

Kid Cosmic season 2 A young boy’s dreams of becoming a superhero become true in this children’s animated series from the creator of The PowerPuff Girls.

Octonauts: Above and Beyond season 1 Spin-off of the popular children’s animated series about undersea explorers.

On the Verge season 1 Julia Delpy directs and stars in this comedy-drama series about four women facing a midlife crisis while navigating love and work.

Untold: Breaking Point (2021) The sports documentary continues with a look at tennis player Mardy Fish’s withdrawal from the 2012 US Open and his subsequent anxiety diagnosis.

Wednesday 8th September

Into the Night season 2 Belgian sci-fi series following the passengers on a hijacked plane as they try to outrun the sun, which has begun killing the ground population.

JJ+E (2021) Swedish romance based on Mats Wahl’s acclaimed novel Vinterviken, about two teens who live in the same city but are light years apart.

Thursday 9th September

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali (2021) Documentary exploring the bond between the two influential icons, from their chance meeting to a tragic fallout.

The Women and the Murderer (2021) French serial killer documentary charting the capture of The Beast of Bastille by two hard-working women.

Friday 10th September

1917 (2019) Stunning World War One film from Sam Mendes about two soldiers tasked with delivering a message, using long takes to present the illusion of one continuous shot.

Bananas!* (2009) Documentary following lawyer Juan Dominguez, who represented twelve Nicaraguan banana workers against a company’s alleged use of a banned pesticide known to cause sterility.

Dead Donkeys Fear No Hyenas (2017) Documentary investigating land grabbing in Ethiopia and the impact of this flood of foreign investment.

Here Are The Young Men (2020) Irish drama starring Dean-Charles Chapman, Finn Cole and Anya Taylor-Joy as teenagers leaving school with no prospects and heading for self-destruction.

Kate (2021) Mary Elizabeth Winstead stars as an assassin with 24 hours left to exact revenge on her enemies after being poisoned.

Kiri season 1 Channel 4 crime drama starring Sarah Lancashire as a social worker thrust into the spotlight after a young girl goes missing.

L.A.’s Finest season 2 The second and final season of the Bad Boys spin-off starring Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union.

Look Beyond Documentary following a one-eyed rugby player and his family.

Lucifer season 6 Final season of the fan-favourite fantasy, following Lucifer as he leaves Hell to open a nightclub in LA. Starring Tom Ellis.

Maria And Her Shadow (2013) – Boxing documentary following Maria Lindberg’s comeback after an accident in the ring.

Metal Shop Masters season 1 Competition series pitting seven welders against each other for a $50,000 prize.

Omo Ghetto: the Saga (2021) Nollywood action-comedy sequel following the misadventures of four gangster friends.

Prey (2021) German thriller following five friends on a hiking trip who come under attack from a mysterious shooter.

Sharks Documentary about the marine predators.

Titipo Titipo season 2 Children’s animated series following a new train leaning how to transport passengers.

Zombieland: Double Tap (2019) – Belated sequel to the 2009 horror comedy starring Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone and Woody Harrelson.

Saturday 11th September

Mad Dog season 1 – Korean crime series following a former detective who starts investigating insurance fraud.

Tuesday 14th September

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father season 5 Jack Whitehall has one last hilarious trip with his father, Michael Whitehall.

All good things must come to an end. Travels With My Father: The Final Journey is launching on @NetflixUK on September 14th. pic.twitter.com/YwaFRJH5mq — Jack Whitehall (@jackwhitehall) August 25, 2021

Killing Dad (1989) Classic British comedy starring Richard E. Grant and Julie Walters.

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals season 2 Three travellers visit more amazing holiday rentals around the world.

Wednesday 15th September

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space season 1 – Episodes 3 & 4 Two more episodes of the docuseries following the first all-civilian orbital space mission.

Rise of the Krays (2015)– Crime drama following the rise to power of the Kray brothers in the 1950s and 1960s.

Fall of the Krays (2016)– Crime sequel depicting the downfall of the Kray twins.

Nailed It! season 6 The light-hearted baking competition hosted by Nicole Byer returns.

Man on Fire (2004)Action crime drama starring Denzel Washington as a former CIA operative entrusted with protecting an entrepreneur’s daughter.

Nightbooks (2021) Family fantasy based on the children’s book of the same name by J. A. White, starring Krysten Ritter.

Rise of the Footsoldier 3: The Pat Tale Story (2017) Prequel to the gangster franchise depicting Pat Tate’s rise through Essex’s criminal underworld in the 1980s.

Robert the Bruce (2019) Historical war film following the outlaw and his fight to free Scotland in the 14th Century.

Robot Overlords (2014) Ben Kingsley and Gillian Anderson star in this dystopian sci-fi about invading alien robots.

Schumacher (2021) Documentary film about seven-time Formula One champion Michael Schumacher and his impressive career in the sport.

Netflix

Too Hot To Handle: Latino season 1 – episodes 1-3 International spinoff of the reality series following singletons from Spain and Latin America.

Thursday 16th September

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe season 1 CG animated reboot based on the beloved 1980s franchise.

My Heroes Were Cowboys (2021) Documentary following horse trainer Robin Wiltshire and his childhood love of Westerns that drew him to the profession.

The Smart Money Woman season 1 Nollywood series based on the best-selling book of the same name.

Friday 17th September

Black and Blue (2019) Naomie Harris stars as a rookie police officer who witnesses her colleagues commit a murder in this action thriller.

Chicago Party Aunt season 1 Adult animated comedy series following a slacker social butterfly and her relationship with her nephew.

Gemini Man (2019) Will Smith fights his younger self in this action film.

Justin Bieber: This is my World (2011) A profile of the popstar featuring interviews, backstage footage and performances.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 6 Iconic reality series following the personal lives of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Sex Education season 3 The long-awaited third season of the comedy-drama following a teenage sex therapist.

Netflix

Spandex Sapiens (2015) A transsexual wrestler challenges the conservative values of the owner of a wrestling company.

Squid Game season 1 Korean sci-fi series following hundreds of cash-strapped contestants competing for $4omillion by playing children’s games – with a twist.

Solar System: The Secrets of the Universe (2014) Glenn McCready narrates this documentary looking at life on the ISS in the year 2050.

Tayo and Little Wizards season 1 Children’s spin-off series.

The Father Who Moves Mountains (2021) Romanian thriller following a father who launches his own rescue team after his son goes missing in the mountains.

The Feminine Genius Religious documentary exploring the role of women in Christianity.

The Stronghold (2020) Gritty French crime drama following a police brigade in northern Marseille.

Sunday 19th September

Papillon (2017) Charlie Hunnam and Rami Malek star in this biopic about Henri Charriere, a French convict who plots his escape after being framed for murder.

Monday 20th September

National Treasure season 1 Timely Channel 4 series starring Robbie Coltrane as a popular ageing comedian accused of rape.

The Accident season 1 Sarah Lancashire stars in this Channel 4 series following a Welsh community fighting for justice after an explosion at a construction site.

The Farewell (2019) A24 comedy-drama following a Chinese-American family who schedule a wedding before their grandmother passes away. Starring Awkwafina.

Tuesday 21st September

Love on the Spectrum season 2 The Australian reality show following young adults on the autism spectrum returns.

Toot-Toot Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes The Wheel (2021) Special episode of the children’s animated series.

Wednesday 22nd September

Confessions of an Invisible Girl (2021) Brazillian rom-com following a socially awkward girl starting a new school.

Crime Stories: India Detectives season 1 Four major investigations are followed in this docuseries about the Bengaluru police.

Dear White People season 4 The fourth and final instalment of the comedy-drama, which will take the form of a ’90s-inspired musical.

Netflix

Intrusion (2021) Home invasion thriller starring Frieda Pinto and Logan Marshall-Green.

Jaguar season 1 Spanish original series following a Holocaust survivor working with agents to hunt down Nazis in 1960s Spain.

Monster Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan season 1 Crime docuseries about an accused serial rapist who claimed multiple personalities control his behviour.

Thursday 23rd September

A StoryBots Space Adventure (2021) Children’s animated short about the Inspiration4 mission.

Bangkok Breaking season 1 Crime thriller about a man who unravels a city-wide conspiracy after joining Bangkok’s emergency rescue services.

Je Suis Karl (2021) A young woman is unknowingly lured into the terrorist group that bombed her family.

Friday 24th September

Blood & Water season 2 South African high school drama following a teenager who suspects a fellow student is her sister, who was abducted at birth.

Ganglands season 1 French thriller following two robbers who get caught p in a turf war between two drug dealers.

Midnight Mass season 1 Small-town supernatural horror from Mike Flanagan, the creator of The Haunting of Bly Manor and Hill House.

My Little Pony: A New Generation (2021) 3D animated feature film rebooting the long-running franchise, starring Vanessa Hudgens and James Marsden.

The Starling (2021) Melissa McCarthy and Chris O’Dowd star in this comedy-drama following a grieving woman rediscovering her passion for life while battling a Starling for her garden.

Vendetta: Truth, Lies and The Mafia season 1 Docuseries looking at the Sicilian anti-mafia coalition, and two of its members who were then accused of crime themselves.

Waiting For Barcelona (2018) A documentary looking at Europe’s homeless population living in the shadow of one of the biggest tourist cities in the world.

Tuesday 28th September

Ada Twist, Scientist season 1 Children’s animated series based on the award-winning children’s books and produced the Obama’s Higher Ground Productions, following a young scientist and her two friends.

Wednesday 29th September

Sounds Like Love (2021) Spanish rom-com based on the best-selling novel Songs and Memories, following a 30-year-old who vows to move forward with her career just as her ex-boyfriend reappears.

Thursday 30th September

Love 101 season 2 Second instalment of the Turkish teen drama series, following a group of teenage outcasts helping their favourite teacher find love.

Check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide.

Advertisement

Too much buffering? Improve your streaming game with the best broadband deals.