Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space release schedule – When all episodes will land on Netflix

This September, four civilians will launch into space for a three-day trip orbiting Earth and reaching an altitude higher than that of the International Space Station (ISS) in Netflix‘s latest docuseries, Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space.

Dubbed Inspiration4, the SpaceX Dragon mission, is the most ambitious step to date in the rapidly-developing age of civilian space exploration, making history as the first all-civilian mission to orbit.

The docuseries comes from Time Studios (known for Black Gold, Big Vape), The Last Dance director Jason Hehir, Known and Connor Schell and Chernin Entertainment’s Words & Pictures.

From training from launch to landing, this all-access docuseries rides along with the Inspiration4 crew on the first all-civilian orbital space mission.

The series will launch with the first and second episode, and further episodes will follow at a later date.

So you don’t miss any of it, RadioTimes.com has put together a handy release schedule for when new episodes will drop on the streaming site.

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space episode release schedule

Described as a trailblazing mission captured in near-real time, here’s a full list of episode dates below:

Episode 1 – Monday, 6th September.

Episode 2 – Monday, 6th September

Episode 3 – Monday, 13th September

Episode 4 – Monday, 13th September

Episode 5 – Wednesday, 15th September

The quick-turnaround series will take viewers behind the scenes with the four crew members — from the selection process to liftoff. The final episode, which airs just days after the mission is completed, will give viewers access inside the spacecraft capturing the launch and the crew.

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space starts on Netflix on Monday, 6th September.