What’s new on Netflix UK in August 2021 – all the shows and movies coming up

August TV may be dominated by the likes of the Olympics 2021 and Love Island, but there’s plenty new coming to Netflix for an escape from all the sport and sun-soaked singletons.

Advertisement

From Jason Momoa revenge thriller Sweet Girl to the slightly more light-hearted The Kissing Booth 3, it’s once again a strong month for Netflix Originals – with the streaming service also boasting Sandra Oh university comedy-drama The Chair and political thriller Beckett.

However, there’s plenty of past critical hits coming to the streamer also, – with Downton Abbey 2 soon coming to cinemas subscribers can now catch up on all six series of the prestigious ITV drama, while beloved adaptation Paddington and zany sequel The Lego Movie: Part 2 can keep the children (and adults!) entertained over the summer holidays.

Read on for all our picks of Netflix’s July releases – and you can always catch up on the July releases also!

Sunday 1st August

Ackley Bridge season 3 – Hit Channel 4 drama about the merging of two schools in a Yorkshire town with a largely divided white and Asian community.

Chaos (2005) – Action thriller starring Jason Statham and Ryan Phillipe as mismatched cops pursuing an accomplished bank robber.

Darwin’s Game season 1 – Japanese anime series following a teenager who opens an app that starts a brutal fight for survival.

Gosford Park (2001) – Black comedy written by Julian Fellowes about a murder that takes place at a 1930s hunting resort.

The Hitman’s Apprentice (2012) – British crime comedy starring Tim Roth and Jack O’Connell.

I Missed You: Director’s Cut (2021) – Romance in which a woman reconnects with the two people she blocked on social media.

Masha and the Bear season 4 – Russian children’s animated series about a little girl and her caring bear friend.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Solomon Kane (2009) – Action-adventure movie based on the pulp magazine character of the same name.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007) – Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham-Carter partner with Tim Burton once again for this adaptation of the slasher musical.

Time and Tide (2000) – Hong Kong action film following an uneasy alliance between a mercenary and a bodyguard.

Wild Oats (2016) – Comedy starring Shirley MacLaine as a woman who is mistakenly given millions in a life insurance cheque.

World Trade Center (2006) – Oliver Stone docudrama starring Nicolas Cage based on the experiences of police officers during the September 11th attacks.

Young Guns II (1990) – Western sequel starring Kiefer Sutherland and Emilio Estevez documenting the later years of Billy the Kid.

Monday 2nd August

The Mule (2018) Crime drama written by and starring Clint Eastwood, following a 90-year-old Korean War veteran turned drug smuggler.

Tuesday 3rd August

’71 (2014) – Historical action thriller following a British soldier inadvertently abandoned on the streets of Belfast during The Troubles.

Ije: The Journey (2010) – Nigerian drama about a young woman accused of murdering three people in Los Angeles.

Pray Away (2021) – Documentary following the survivors and former leaders of conversion therapy produced by Ryan Murphy and Jason Blum.

Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord (2021) – Documentary about the teenager who ran a drug empire from his childhood bedroom who inspired Netflix’s How To Sell Drugs Online (Fast).

The Hole (2001) – British psychological thriller about four teenagers at a private school who explore an underground bomb shelter.

Wednesday 4th August

Aftermath (2021) – Horror about a couple on the brink of breaking up who are offered a luxury home with a questionable past.

Car Masters; Rust to Riches season 3 – The reality show returns, with Gotham Garage overhaul more classic cars and tired trucks.

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami – Docuseries telling the true story about two high school dropouts who became the most powerful drug kingpins in Miami.

Control Z season 2 – Mexican teen drama about a hacker that reveals the secrets of numerous students at school.

Cooking with Paris season 1 – Reality star Paris Hilton launches her own cooking show.

Inventing David Geffen (2012) – PBS documentary from their American Masters series chronicling achievements of record executive and film producer David Geffen.

Friday 6th August

Hit & Run season 1 – Thriller series from Israel following a man looking for answers after his wife is killed in a hit and run.

Navarasa season 1 – Anthology series exploring Indian aesthetic theory.

The Mustang (2019) – Drama following a violent prisoner who enters a rehabilitation program training wild mustangs.

The Swarm (2020) – French horror about a woman who develops an obsessive relationship with her grasshoppers who soon develop a taste for blood.

Vivo (2021) – Sony Pictures Animation featuring the songs and voice of Lin Manuel Miranda.

Saturday 7th August

Paddington (2014) – Live action film based on the iconic bear that has been acclaimed by critics and audiences alike.

Takizawa Kabuki ZERO 2020 The Movie (2021) – A movie adaptation of annual stage production Takizawa Kabuki.

Sunday 8th August

Vendetta (2013) – Danny Dyer action thriller about a special ops officer hunting down a gang who slaughtered his parents.

Tuesday 10th August

Gabby’s Dollhouse season 2 – Animated children’s show following five cats who live in a magical dollhouse.

Untold: Malice in the Palace (2021) – Docuseries examining pivotal moments in sporting history.

Wednesday 11th August

Bake Squad season 1 – Reality cooking series in which star bakers compete to have their dessert served at a client’s special occasion.

Asphalt Goddess (2020) – A rock star returns to her slum hometown in this Spanish musical.

The Kissing Booth 3 (2021) – Elle has to choose between the Flynn brothers one last time in this much-anticipated threequel – will she go to Harvard with boyfriend Noah or Berkeley with best friend Lee?

Thursday 12th August

AlRawabi School for Girls season 1 – High school series following bullied students who plot revenge against their tormentors.

Don’t Let Go (2019) – Sci-fi horror starring David Oyelowo as a man who starts receiving phone calls from his dead niece.

Lokillo: Nothing’s The Same (2020) – Stand-up special starring the Columbian comedian.

Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild (2021) – Anime movie based on the hit Capcom video game following a young hunter who fights to save his village from a dragon.

Friday 13th August

Beckett (2021) – Thriller starring John David Washington stars as an American tourist who becomes embroiled in a dangerous political conspiracy while holidaying in Greece.

Brand New Cherry Flavor season 1 – Horror drama about an aspiring film director who goes on a mind-altering journey in 1990s Los Angeles.

Fast & Furious Spy Racers season 5 – Animated spin-off of the mega blockbuster Fast & Furious franchise following Dom’s cousin Tony.

Gone for Good – The most important people in a man’s lie keep disappearing in this French crime drama based on the Harlen Coben book.

Valeria season 2 – Spanish comedy-drama following a writer who finds herself at a dead-end in her life.

Sunday 15th August

Downton Abbey seasons 1-6 – All six series of the prestigious period drama from Julian Fellowes.

Grace: The Possession (2014) – A fresher has a rough introduction to university when a demon invades her body in this horror.

I Give It a Year (2013) – British rom-com following a couple who get married despite friends and family predicting that they won’t last.

Monday 16th August

American Girl: Lea to the Rescue (2016) – Family drama following a girl who heads into the Brazilian rainforest in search of her missing older brother.

Bride of Chucky (1998) – Dark comedy-horror following the possessed doll as he finds the perfect mate.

Mr. Peabody and Sherman (2014) – Animated sci-fi comedy following a time-traveling canine and his adopted son.

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part (2019) – Zany animated sequel based on the classic construction to starring the voices of Chris Pratt and Elizabeth Banks.

Tuesday 17th August

Black Island (2021) – Polish thriller following an orphaned student who finds dark secrets on a seemingly peaceful island.

Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes (2021) – British documentary about serial killer Dennis Nilsen who narrates his life in audiotapes recorded from his jail cell.

Out of my League (2020) – Italian rom-com following an unwell orphan who falls for a beautiful boy.

The Defeated season 1 – An American policeman searches for his brother in 1946 Berlin in this crime series starring Taylor Kitsch and Logan Marshall-Green.

Diaries of an Exchange Student (2020) – Brazillian rom-com following two best friends who embark on an exchange programme to the US.

Friday 20th August

The Chair season 1 – Sandra Oh stars as the new Chair of an English department at a prestigious university in this comedy-drama.

The Loud House Movie (2021) – Animated comedy film based on Nickelodeon series The Loud House.

Sweet Girl (2021) – Jason Mamoa stars as a vengeful widower out to bring justice to those responsible for the death of his wife while also protecting his daughter in this action-thriller.

Wednesday 25th August

Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes season 1 – Norwegian Supernatural drama following a funeral parlour worker who comes back from the dead with a taste for blood.

Friday 27th August

He’s All That (2021) – Gender-swapped remake of the beloved 90s teen-comedy in which a girl accepts a challenge to turn the school’s least popular boy into the prom king.

Check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide.

Advertisement

Too much buffering? Improve your streaming game with the best broadband deals.