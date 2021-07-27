Good Girls season 4: release date, cast, plot and trailer

The natural successor to Desperate Housewives, brilliant US series Good Girls is set to return for a fourth and final season, after the third instalment was cut short due to lockdown measures and a halt on filming.

The new episodes will drop on Netflix for UK viewers, where you can currently watch the past three seasons, starring Christina Hendricks, Retta and Mae Whitman as central trio Beth, Ruby and Annie.

The series follows three suburban Michigan mothers who, spurred on by personal circumstances, turn to a life of burglary, racketeering and money laundering – and find to their surprise that a life of crime suits them (and that it’s strangely addictive).

Read on for everything you need to know about the Good Girls season four.

Good Girls season 4 release date

Good Girls season four began airing in the US in March 2021 on NBC, with the final episode airing 22nd July 2021.

However, it’s not yet clear when Good Girls will drop on Netflix for UK viewers. Hopefully the wait is almost over – we’ll keep this page updated with details.

Good Girls season 4 cast

Christina Hendricks (Mad Men), Retta (Parks and Recreation), and Mae Whitman (Arrested Development) respectively play Beth, Ruby and Annie, the three suburban mothers at the heart of this dark comedy drama.

What happened in Good Girls season 3?

Last season, the women were attempting to move on from gang leader Rio’s (supposed) death at Beth’s hands – and the trio began their new criminal enterprise – money printing. But Beth found that both Ruby and Annie were becoming more reluctant to re-enter the criminal world – and that she became more isolated from them both.

Beth also soon discovered that the sins of her past would come back to haunt her in more ways than one.

*Warning: mild spoilers ahead for season three*

Throughout the third season, Agent Donnegan continued to keep tabs on the women’s movements, and in the abrupt ending to the season (season three was cut short due to lockdown filming restrictions), it was clear she was on the cusp of making her move.

Rio survived (somehow we’re not surprised) and despite Beth aiming a gun at him at the end of season two, the pair were continuing with their will-they-won’t-they sexually charged banter by the end of season three.

Good Girls season 4 trailer

The good news is there’s a trailer to watch, so series four of Good Girls can’t be too far away. You can watch it below:

Netflix's Good Girls seasons 1,2 and 3 are already available to stream on Netflix.

