Mad Men available to stream again after leaving Netflix

Mad Men may have left Netflix, but not to worry – the Don Draper drama is moving to Amazon Prime Video for UK viewers and ad-supported platform IMDb TV in the US.

Advertisement

Internet Movie Database (IMDb) TV, which is owned by Amazon, launches as a free streaming platform in the US on Wednesday 15th July and will become the home of Mad Men throughout the summer.

While in the UK, Amazon Prime Video has announced all seven seasons of the period drama will be joining the streamer on Friday 3rd July.

Mad Men, which ran from 2007 until 2015, revolves around advertising executives in the 1950s who are working at Sterling Cooper, an advertising agency based in New York.

The Emmy-winning drama catapulted Jon Hamm, who plays womanising Draper, to international fame as well as the careers of Elisabeth Moss (Peggy Olson), January Jones (Betty Francis) Christina Hendricks (Joan Harris), John Slattery (Roger Sterling) and Vincent Kartheiser (Pete Campbell).

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Mad Men’s addition to Amazon platforms follows Lionsgate’s announcement (via the LA Times) that a season three episode featuring Slattery in blackface whilst singing My Old Kentucky Home at a Derby party is not being pulled from platforms.

“This episode contains disturbing images related to race in America. One of the characters is shown in blackface as part of an episode that shows how commonplace racism was in America in 1963,” the show’s distributor said in a statement.

“In its reliance on historical authenticity, the series producers are committed to exposing the injustices and inequities within our society that continue to this day so we can examine even the most painful parts of our history in order to reflect on who we are today and who we want to become. We are therefore presenting the original episode in its entirety.”

The statement will appear as a title card before the episode for viewers watching the show.

Other shows joining Amazon Prime Video for UK viewers this month include season two of Hannah, season three of Absentia as well as films such as Caitlin Moran’s How To Build A Girl, Oscar-nominee Knives Out and 2003 rom-com How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.

Advertisement

Mad Men seasons 1-7 will land on Amazon Prime Video for UK viewers on Friday 3rd July. You can also buy the complete Mad Men DVD boxset on Amazon. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.