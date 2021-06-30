What’s new on Netflix UK in July 2021 – all the shows and movies coming up

It’s already July – which means sun, sea and sport, especially with Wimbledon 2021 and the Olympics 2021 taking place this month.

But if you want a break from the heat and potential disappointment from England, then Netflix will be your go-to for both box sets and box office hits.

From a streaming first with the release of all three Fear Street films this month to Kevin Smith’s Masters of the Universe reboot to the return of hit originals such as Virgin River, there’s certainly variety this month.

There are also several archive hits finally coming to the streaming service, with the chance to catch spin-off Hobbs & Shaw before you see Fast and Furious 9, as well as adult entertainment from Quentin Tarnatino’s Once Upon A Time in Hollywood and cult horror Midsommar.

Or there’s also an opportunity to watch all-time classic E.T. The Extra Terrestrial for the umpteenth time – tissues at the ready!

Read on for all our picks of Netflix’s July releases – and you can always catch up on the June releases also!

Thursday 1st July

A Certain Magical Index: The Movie – The Miracle of Endymion (2013) – Anime movie based on the light novels about super-powered students.

Akira (1988) – Classic cyberpunk anime movie about a biker with telekinetic powers.

An American Girl: Saige Paints the Sky (2013) – Family film with Jane Seymour about an aspiring nine-year-old art student.

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) – Classic romantic drama starring Richard Gere and Debra Winger.

Assault on Precinct 13 (2005) – A loose remake of John Carpenter’s 1976 film about a police precinct under attack from a corrupt officer.

Code Red (2013) – Sci-fi horror about a World War Two chemical agent that awakens the dead.

Could you Survive? season 1 – True stories of narrow escapes presented by Creek Stewart.

Crash Pad (2017) – Comedy starring Domhnall Gleeson as a hopeless romantic looking for love with an older woman.

Dynasty Warriors (2021) – Live-action adaptation of the fantasy video game series of the same name.

E.T. the Extra Terrestrial (1982) – Classic Spielberg sci-fi about a stranded alien who just wants to go home.

Generation 56K season 1 – Italian rom-com series about a couple reminiscing about how the internet changed dating and their relationship forever.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Arrow of the Orion (2019) – Anime movie based on the light novels about the partnership of a newbie adventurer and a goddess.

L.A.’s Finest season 1 – Bad Boys spin-off starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba.

Masameer County season 1 – Saudi Arabian animated comedy series.

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway (2021) – Anime feature film based on the best-selling Japanese novels.

My Hero Academia season 1 – Hit anime series based on Kōhei Horikoshi’s manga.

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising (2019) – Second film spin-off to the hit anime series.

On the Job (2013) – Filipino crime drama inspired by the real-life scandal that saw prison inmates temporarily released to carry out political executions.

Pokemon Journeys: The Series – The latest instalment of the long-running anime series based on the videogames Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Quarantine Tales season 1 – Indonesian anthology series from five different directors telling stories of life in the pandemic.

Rainbow Rangers season 1 – Children’s animated series based on the popular toy line.

The Land Before Time XIV: Journey of the Brave (2016) – Animated 80s dinosaurs Littlefoot and co. return for a fourteenth film.

The Serpent – Tahar Rahim and Jenna Coleman star in this true crime drama about Charles Sobhraj’s crimes in Southeast Asia in the 1970s.

The Snow Queen (1995) – British animation starring Helen Mirren based on the beloved fairy tale.

Winx Club season 6 – Children’s animated series centered around the Alfea School for Fairies.

Young Royals season 1 – Swedish coming-of-age drama centered around the strong-minded prince attending a prestigious new boarding school.

Friday 2nd July

The 8th Night (2021) N – South Korean mystery-thriller that sees a monk fight a malevolent spirit.

Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw (2019) – The Rock and Jason Statham reprise their Fast & Furious roles in this high-octane spin-off.

Fear Street Part 1: 1994 (2021) – First film in Netflix’s new trilogy based on R.L. Stine’s teen horror novels.

Mortal season 2 – French dram about teenagers who make a deal to gain superpowers.

Sunday 4th July

We the People season 1 – Animated musical series produced by the Obamas that teaches rights and citizenship through song.

Monday 5th July

Midsommar (2019) – Black Widow‘s Florence Pugh stars in this well-received horror about a pagan cult.

You Are My Spring season 1 – Korean romance following three residents of a building that becomes the site of a murder.

Tuesday 6th July

Born to Be Wild season 1 – Andrew Ucles presents this travel show setacross three continents.

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson season 2 – The offbeat comedy sketch show from the American comedian returns.

Wednesday 7th July

Cat People season 1 – Docuseries exploing dedicated cat owners.

Dogs season 2 – The perfect companion, Dogs celebrates the emotional bond between humans and their four-legged friends.

Major Grom: Plague Doctor (2021) – Russian action film based on the comic book of the same name.

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (2019) – A fading actor and his stunt double attempt seek fame and success in Tarantino’s 60s homage.

The Mire season 2 – 80s-set Polish thriller about the police’s suspicious handling of a double murder.

The War Next-Door season 1 – Mexican comedy series about the clash of two family matriarchs.

This Little Love of Mine (2021) – Australian indie about a workaholic lawyer who returns to her tropical island home.

Thursday 8th July

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness season 1 – CG series based on the hit videogame series following Leon Kennedy’s investigation of an incident at the White House.

Friday 9th July

Atypical season 4 – The fourth and final season of Sam’s journey as he moves into an apartment and contemplates life after university.

Biohackers season 2 – German thriller following medical student Mia Akerlund, and her research into the advanced technology of. biohacking

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019) – Live-action adaptation of the children’s series starring Eva Longaria and Michael Peña.

Fear Street Part 2: 1978 (2021) – The second Fear Street film sees the residents of Camp Nightwing band together against a terrifying killer.

Finding Hubby (2020) – Nigerian rom-com about three friends looking for love and happiness.

How I Became a Superhero (2021) – French sci-fi thriller about superheroes given the chance to become mere mortals.

How to Become a Tyrant season 1 – Documentary series looking at the world’s worst dictators and their rise to power.

Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach (2021) – Stand-up special from Korean comedy star Lee Su-geun.

The Cook of Castamar season 1 – Spanish period drama based on the novel by Fernando J. Múñez.

The Water Man (2020) – Feel-good family drama directed by David Oyelowo.

Virgin River season 3 – Based on the bestselling books, Netflix’s smash hit returns for more romance in the remote Northern California town.

Saturday 10th July

120 battements par minute (2017) – French drama about an advocacy group protesting the government and pharmaceutical companies in 1990s Paris.

Chicken Run (2000) – Classic Aardman stop-motion animation following a cockerel who leads chickens in an escape from their evil owners.

Outback Lockdown season 1 – A Hollywood stuntwoman and a British chef attempt to survive Australia’s unforgiving outback.

Tuesday 13th July

Days of Destiny (2021) – Nigernain sci-fi adventure following two teenage brothers who travel back in time.

Naomi Osaka season 1 – Sports documentary following the tennis superstar over two years as she explores her cultural roots and prepares for the Tokyo Olympics.

Ridley Jones season 1 – Animated children’s series set in the Museum of Natural History.

Wednesday 14th July

A Classic Horror Story (2021) – Italian Horror Thriller following five carpoolers who find themselves lost in an endless forest following a crash.

Heist season 1 – True-crime docuseries about ordinary people who (nearly) got away with some of the biggest heists in history.

Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendia? (2021) – Documentary about the murder of Mexican journalist Manuel Buendia and the ties between politics and drug trafficking.

The Guide to the Perfect Family (2021) – French language comedy-drama about a Québec couple raising children under the pressure of a social media-obsessed society.

Thursday 15th July

A Perfect Fit (2021) – Bali-set Rom-com about a fashion blogger who questions her engagement when she meets a gifted shoemaker.

BEASTARS season 2 – The anime series about anthropomorphic animals returns.

Last Men in Aleppo (2017) – Award-winning documentary documenting life in Aleppo during the Syrian Civil War.

Never Have I Ever season 2 – The coming-of-age comedy-drama about an Indian-American teenage girl returns, based on Mindy Kaling’s own childhood.

Friday 16th July

2 Weeks in Lagos (2019) – Nigerian romance about an investment banker who defies his parent’s marriage wishes.

Crawl (2019) – Horror starring Skins star Kaya Scodelario as a woman trapped in her flooding house during a hurricane.

Fear Street Part 3: 1666 (2021) – The final entry in Netflix’s experimental Fear Street trilogy, which rewinds back to 1666 to explain the origin of the town’s curse.

Good Boys (2019) – Coming-of-age comedy about three schoolchildren getting into misadventures on their way to a party, produced by Seth Rogen.

Johnny Test – A revival of the popular animated series about a boy and his genius sisters.

Saturday 17th July

Ali & The Queens (2021) – Indonesian family drama following teenager Ali as he travels to New York City in search of his estranged mother following the death of his father.

Wednesday 21st July

Chernobyl 1986 (2021) – Russian movie about a fireman who worked as a liquidator during the Chernobyl disaster.

Sanitation Day (2020) – Nigerian thriller following two detectives who must solve a murder before the crime scene is wiped clean.

Sexy Beasts season 1 – Dating show in which singletons wear elaborate makeup and prosthetics while looking for love.

Too Hot to Handle – Brazil season 1– Brazillian edition of the reality series in which couples must live without sex.

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans (2021) – Animated crossover between the Trollhunter series, 3 Below and Wizards from Guillermo del Toro.

Thursday 22nd July

9 to 5: The Story of a Movement (2020) – Documentary examining the impact of the women’s rights organisation and the classic Dolly Parton film of the same name.

Cousins (2021) – New Zealand film following three Maori cousins over the decades after one is taken away and raised in an orphanage.

Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop (2020) – Anime about a shy boy who expresses himself through haiku and his summer with a bubbly but self-conscious girl.

Friday 23rd July

A Second Chance: Rivals! (2021) – After failing to qualify for the Australian Gymnastics Olympics team, a young girl starts coaching the next generation.

Bankrolled (2021) – Mexican comedy about two brothers who have to come up with a new social justice app.

Blood Red Sky (2021) – Action-horror about a young woman with a mysterious illness who intervenes when terrorists hijack a transatlantic flight.

Kingdom: Ashin of the North (2021) – A special feature-length episode of the hit Korean zombie series.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation part 1 – A continuation of the original 80s series from Kevin Smith about He-Man’s ongoing battle with Skeletor.

Sky Rojo season 2 – Spanish drama from Money Heist creator Alex Pina following three women who run away from their pimp.

The Movies That Made Us season 2 – Return of the documentary series that charts the behind-the-scenes stories of classic films.

Monday 26th July

The Current War (2017) – A dramatisation of the rivalry between Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Michael Shannon.

Tuesday 27th July

Mighty Express season 4 – Animated children’s series about a team of trains.

Thursday 29th July

Resort to Love (2021) – Rom-com following a washed up singer who takes a gig at a swanky island resort – where her ex-fiancé happens to be getting married.

Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Kingdom – The final chapter in the War For Cybertron trilogy.

Friday 30th July

Centaurworld season 1 – Children’s animated series following a fearless war horse who is transported to a fantasy land.

Outer Banks season 2 – The hit teen mystery drama returns as the Pogues continue the search for the legendary treasure.

The Last Mercenary (2021) – Jean-Claude Van Damme stars in this French action-comedy as a former secret service agent who must save his son from false drug trafficking charges.

