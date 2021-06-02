What’s new on Netflix UK in June 2021 – all the shows and movies coming up
From the return of Lupin to brand new horror-comedy The Dead Don't Die, here's everything you can expect to arrive on Netflix this June.
Published:
The sun is out, pubs are open and it’s June, which means summer is finally here!
While you can’t beat a weekend sat in the park, sunbathing in the outdoors, sometimes all you want is a cracking boxset or brand new film to watch while you slather on the after-sun – and Netflix has you sorted.
There are so many exciting series arriving on Netflix this month, from the fourth series of Spanish hit Elite and dystopian fantasy series Sweet Tooth, to the second part of French heist drama Lupin.
If it’s a film you’re after, Netflix is releasing an array of brand new originals, such as The Dead Don’t Die, a horror-comedy starring Billy Murray, Adam Driver and a host of other stars.
While towards the end of the month, animated comedy America: The Motion Picture sets to satirise the story of how America won the war of Independence against the British, featuring the voices of Channing Tatum and Judy Greer.
Read on for all our picks of Netflix’s June releases – and why not check out the May releases while you’re at it.
Tuesday 1st June
Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know (2020) Documentary following scientists on their quest to capture the first image of a black hole
Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey (2018) Crime drama about the real-life kidnapping of Lisa McVey, a 17-year-old girl who planned to take her own life but
Boogeyman (2005) Horror film starring Barry Watson as a man whose father was dragged away from a terrifying monster.
CoComelon season 3 Season three of this animated kids series arrives on Netflix
Columbiana (2011) Zoe Saldana stars in this action-thriller as a cold-blooded contract killer
County Arthur Strong Multiple series of this BBC sitcom starring Steve Delaney and Rory Kinnear land on Netflix
Nigella: At My Table season 1 BBC cooking series hosted by Nigella Lawson
Elvis Presley: The Searcher (2018) Documentary about the life of iconic 50’s musician and icon Elvis Presley
Joe Wicks: The Body Coach season 1 Fitness instructor Joe Wicks helps fans keep fit in this exercise series
Married to Medicine season 2 This Atlanta-based reality show about the city’s medical circles returns for a second series
Octonauts seasons 1-4 Kids’ animated series
One Chance (2013) James Corden stars as Britain’s Got Talent winner Paul Potts in this biopic
Prince Charles: Inside the Duchy of Cornwall season 1 Docuseries about the life of Prince Charles.
Soul (2019) Malaysian horror film about a family who are visited by a girl with horrifying premonitions
Summoned (2013) Thriller starring Cuba Gooding Jr about a woman whose fellow jury members are mysteriously killed one-by-one
Super Monsters Once Upon Rhyme (2021) Children’s animated musical
The Real Housewives of Atlanta Reality series about the lives of housewives in Atlanta
Top Coppers season 1 Steen Raskopoulos and John Kearns star in this BBC sitcom about police officers
Wednesday 2nd June
Carnival (2021) Brazilian comedy following an influencer and her friends on a free trip to Bahia’s Carnival
Kim’s Convenience season 5 The fifth and final season of this Canadian sitcom arrives on Netflix
Sophie Seeks 7 (2014) Polish comedy about a woman reconnecting with her exes
Thursday 3rd June
Creator’s File: Gold season 1 Japanese mockumentary starring comedian Ryuji Akiyama
Dancing Queens (2021) Swedish drama about a dancer who cleans at a struggling drag club and catches the eye of an ambitious choreographer
Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie season 1 Anime film about the popular Japanese cartoon character
Summertime season 2 Italian romdram about two lovers on the Adriatic coast
Friday 4th June
Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet (2021) Environmental documentary narrated by David Attenborough about the destruction of biodiversity on the planet
Sweet Tooth season 1 Dystopian fantasy-drama set in a post-apocalyptic world where children being born as half-animals, half-humans
Yesterday (2019) Danny Boyle film starring Himesh Patel as a struggling musician who, after a worldwide power outage, becomes the only person to remember who The Beatles are
Human: The World Within season 1 Documentary about the human body
Sweet and Sour (2021) Korean romantic drama about a man juggling relationships with his girlfriend and his competitive co-worker
Trippin’ with the Kandasamys (2021) African romcom about a family road trip
Xtreme (2021) Netflix film about a retired hitman, seeking revenge on the man who murdered his family
Saturday 5th June
Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats (2021) Netflix documentary about cats
Monday 7th June
Strange But Truth (2019) Thriller starring Amy Ryan and Greg Kinnear as a couple who receive strange news about their late son’s former girlfriend
Wednesday 9th June
Awake (2021) Sci-fi drama starring Gina Rodriguez as a former soldier whose daughter is the only person capable of sleeping after a world event leaves humanity constantly awake
Fresh, Fried and Crispy season 1 Food docuseries hosted by critic Daym Drops
Tragic Jungle (2021) Netflix period drama about a woman who feels to the Mayan jungle to escape an arranged marriage
Thursday 10th June
Camellia Sisters (2021) Vietnamese drama
Locombianos season 1 A series of Columbian stand-up specials
Trese season 1 Netflix action thriller from the Philippines, set in a world where mythical creatures hide among humans
Friday 11th June
Lupin part 2 The second part of Netflix’s heist drama lands on Netflix, with Omar Sy reprising his role as Assane in this French hit
Skate Girl (2021) Coming-of-age drama following Prerna, an Indian teenager who discovers a love for skateboarding
Wish Dragon (2021) Animated film starring John Cho and Jimmy Wong
Sunday 13th June
The Devil Below (2021) Horror film in which four amateur adventures find themselves in a town, located in the remote Appalachian Mountains
Monday 14th June
Elite Short Stories: Guzman Caye Rebe season 1 A spin-off series to Spanish drama Elite, this three-parter looks at Guzman Caye Rebe
Tuesday 15th June
Elite Short Stories: Nadia Guzman season 1 The second Elite spin-off, focusing on Nadia
Let’s Eat season 1 Korean romcom series following four single friends
Rhyme Time Town season 2 Animated series from Dreamworks
Silver Skates (2020) Russian period drama inspired by Romeo and Juliet
Song One (2014) Anne Hathaway stars in this musical drama as a woman who becomes romantically involved with her brother’s favourite musician
The Karate Kid (2010) The modern remake of iconic action film Karate Kid, starring Jackie Chan and Jaden Smith
Unwind Your Mind (2021) Interactive special from Netflix about relaxing
Workin’ Moms season 5 Canadian comedy about working mothers trying to juggle life
Wednesday 16th June
A Man for the Week End (2017) Romantic comedy from Cameroon
Elite Short Stories: Omar Ander Alexis season 1 Another series of Elite spin-off Short Stories, focusing on Omar
Penguin Town season 1 Netflix nature docuseries following endangered penguins in South Africa
Thursday 17th June
Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens (2021) Indonesian drama about a man’s mission to find his estranged mother in New York
Black Summer season 2 The second series of this Canadian zombie drama arrives on Netflix
The Gift season 3 Turkish fantasy drama is back for series three
Katla season 1 Sci-fi series set in Vic, an Icelandic town, damaged by a volcanic eruption
Record of Ragnarok season 1 Japanese anime series in which the Gods council decide that the human race should be extinct after seven million years on Earth
Friday 18th June
The Dead Don’t Die (2019) Horror comedy starring Bill Murray and Adam Drive as cops fighting off a hoard of zombies
Elite season 4 The popular Spanish crime-drama is back for a fourth series
Fatherhood (2021) Drama starring Kevin Hart as a single father raising his daughter alone
The Intruder (2019) Dennis Quaid stars in this thriller as a man refusing to leave his house, which has been recently bought by a married couple
Jagame Thandhiram (2021) Crime comedy about a nomadic gangster
So Not Worth It season 1 First series of this Korean comedy
The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals season 1 Reality series in which travellers visit the best holiday rental properties in the world
Sunday 20th June
Aquaman (2018) Jason Mamoa stars as the DC Universe superhero Aquaman in this action film
Tuesday 22nd June
Broken (2021) Nollywood romantic drama
Wednesday 23rd June
Good on Paper (2021) Iliza Shlesinger stars in this romantic crime-comedy as a woman whose boyfriend seems too good to be true
Murder By the Coast (2021) Spanish crime documentary looking into the 1999 murder of Rocío Wanninkhof
Too Hot to Handle season 2 The Netflix reality series is back with another group of singles, hoping to win $100,000 by abstaining from sex
Thursday 24th June
Crazy Delicious season 1 Cooking competition hosted by Jayde Adams
Godzilla Singular Points (2021) Anime series about enormous sea monster Godzilla
The Naked Director season 2 Japanese comedy-drama about porn director Toru Muranishi
The Seventh Day (2021) Guy Pearce stars in this film about a trainee priest who shadows a renowned exorcist
Friday 25th June
Sex/Life season 1 New Netflix romcom about a married woman whose sexual past comes back to haunt her when her ex drops back into her life
Tuesday 29th June
StarBeam season 4 Animated series for children
Wednesday 30th June
America: The Motion Picture (2021) Satirical animation about how America won the war of Independence, featuring the voices of Channing Tatum, Judy Greer and Bobby Moynihan
Sophie: A Murder in West Cork limited series Netflix crime documentary about the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier in 1996
