What’s new on Netflix UK in June 2021 – all the shows and movies coming up

The sun is out, pubs are open and it’s June, which means summer is finally here!

While you can’t beat a weekend sat in the park, sunbathing in the outdoors, sometimes all you want is a cracking boxset or brand new film to watch while you slather on the after-sun – and Netflix has you sorted.

There are so many exciting series arriving on Netflix this month, from the fourth series of Spanish hit Elite and dystopian fantasy series Sweet Tooth, to the second part of French heist drama Lupin.

If it’s a film you’re after, Netflix is releasing an array of brand new originals, such as The Dead Don’t Die, a horror-comedy starring Billy Murray, Adam Driver and a host of other stars.

While towards the end of the month, animated comedy America: The Motion Picture sets to satirise the story of how America won the war of Independence against the British, featuring the voices of Channing Tatum and Judy Greer.

Read on for all our picks of Netflix’s June releases – and why not check out the May releases while you’re at it.

Tuesday 1st June

Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know (2020) Documentary following scientists on their quest to capture the first image of a black hole

Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey (2018) Crime drama about the real-life kidnapping of Lisa McVey, a 17-year-old girl who planned to take her own life but

Boogeyman (2005) Horror film starring Barry Watson as a man whose father was dragged away from a terrifying monster.

CoComelon season 3 Season three of this animated kids series arrives on Netflix

Columbiana (2011) Zoe Saldana stars in this action-thriller as a cold-blooded contract killer

County Arthur Strong Multiple series of this BBC sitcom starring Steve Delaney and Rory Kinnear land on Netflix

Nigella: At My Table season 1 BBC cooking series hosted by Nigella Lawson

Elvis Presley: The Searcher (2018) Documentary about the life of iconic 50’s musician and icon Elvis Presley

Joe Wicks: The Body Coach season 1 Fitness instructor Joe Wicks helps fans keep fit in this exercise series

Married to Medicine season 2 This Atlanta-based reality show about the city’s medical circles returns for a second series

Octonauts seasons 1-4 Kids’ animated series

One Chance (2013) James Corden stars as Britain’s Got Talent winner Paul Potts in this biopic

Prince Charles: Inside the Duchy of Cornwall season 1 Docuseries about the life of Prince Charles.

Soul (2019) Malaysian horror film about a family who are visited by a girl with horrifying premonitions

Summoned (2013) Thriller starring Cuba Gooding Jr about a woman whose fellow jury members are mysteriously killed one-by-one

Super Monsters Once Upon Rhyme (2021) Children’s animated musical

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Reality series about the lives of housewives in Atlanta

Top Coppers season 1 Steen Raskopoulos and John Kearns star in this BBC sitcom about police officers

Wednesday 2nd June

Carnival (2021) Brazilian comedy following an influencer and her friends on a free trip to Bahia’s Carnival

Kim’s Convenience season 5 The fifth and final season of this Canadian sitcom arrives on Netflix

Sophie Seeks 7 (2014) Polish comedy about a woman reconnecting with her exes

Thursday 3rd June

Creator’s File: Gold season 1 Japanese mockumentary starring comedian Ryuji Akiyama

Dancing Queens (2021) Swedish drama about a dancer who cleans at a struggling drag club and catches the eye of an ambitious choreographer

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie season 1 Anime film about the popular Japanese cartoon character

Summertime season 2 Italian romdram about two lovers on the Adriatic coast

Friday 4th June

Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet (2021) Environmental documentary narrated by David Attenborough about the destruction of biodiversity on the planet

Sweet Tooth season 1 Dystopian fantasy-drama set in a post-apocalyptic world where children being born as half-animals, half-humans

Yesterday (2019) Danny Boyle film starring Himesh Patel as a struggling musician who, after a worldwide power outage, becomes the only person to remember who The Beatles are

Human: The World Within season 1 Documentary about the human body

Sweet and Sour (2021) Korean romantic drama about a man juggling relationships with his girlfriend and his competitive co-worker

Trippin’ with the Kandasamys (2021) African romcom about a family road trip

Xtreme (2021) Netflix film about a retired hitman, seeking revenge on the man who murdered his family

Saturday 5th June

Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats (2021) Netflix documentary about cats

Monday 7th June

Strange But Truth (2019) Thriller starring Amy Ryan and Greg Kinnear as a couple who receive strange news about their late son’s former girlfriend

Wednesday 9th June

Awake (2021) Sci-fi drama starring Gina Rodriguez as a former soldier whose daughter is the only person capable of sleeping after a world event leaves humanity constantly awake

Fresh, Fried and Crispy season 1 Food docuseries hosted by critic Daym Drops

Tragic Jungle (2021) Netflix period drama about a woman who feels to the Mayan jungle to escape an arranged marriage

Thursday 10th June

Camellia Sisters (2021) Vietnamese drama

Locombianos season 1 A series of Columbian stand-up specials

Trese season 1 Netflix action thriller from the Philippines, set in a world where mythical creatures hide among humans

Friday 11th June

Lupin part 2 The second part of Netflix’s heist drama lands on Netflix, with Omar Sy reprising his role as Assane in this French hit

Skate Girl (2021) Coming-of-age drama following Prerna, an Indian teenager who discovers a love for skateboarding

Wish Dragon (2021) Animated film starring John Cho and Jimmy Wong

Sunday 13th June

The Devil Below (2021) Horror film in which four amateur adventures find themselves in a town, located in the remote Appalachian Mountains

Monday 14th June

Elite Short Stories: Guzman Caye Rebe season 1 A spin-off series to Spanish drama Elite, this three-parter looks at Guzman Caye Rebe

Tuesday 15th June

Elite Short Stories: Nadia Guzman season 1 The second Elite spin-off, focusing on Nadia

Let’s Eat season 1 Korean romcom series following four single friends

Rhyme Time Town season 2 Animated series from Dreamworks

Silver Skates (2020) Russian period drama inspired by Romeo and Juliet

Song One (2014) Anne Hathaway stars in this musical drama as a woman who becomes romantically involved with her brother’s favourite musician

The Karate Kid (2010) The modern remake of iconic action film Karate Kid, starring Jackie Chan and Jaden Smith

Unwind Your Mind (2021) Interactive special from Netflix about relaxing

Workin’ Moms season 5 Canadian comedy about working mothers trying to juggle life

Wednesday 16th June

A Man for the Week End (2017) Romantic comedy from Cameroon

Elite Short Stories: Omar Ander Alexis season 1 Another series of Elite spin-off Short Stories, focusing on Omar

Penguin Town season 1 Netflix nature docuseries following endangered penguins in South Africa

Thursday 17th June

Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens (2021) Indonesian drama about a man’s mission to find his estranged mother in New York

Black Summer season 2 The second series of this Canadian zombie drama arrives on Netflix

The Gift season 3 Turkish fantasy drama is back for series three

Katla season 1 Sci-fi series set in Vic, an Icelandic town, damaged by a volcanic eruption

Record of Ragnarok season 1 Japanese anime series in which the Gods council decide that the human race should be extinct after seven million years on Earth

Friday 18th June

The Dead Don’t Die (2019) Horror comedy starring Bill Murray and Adam Drive as cops fighting off a hoard of zombies

Elite season 4 The popular Spanish crime-drama is back for a fourth series

Fatherhood (2021) Drama starring Kevin Hart as a single father raising his daughter alone

The Intruder (2019) Dennis Quaid stars in this thriller as a man refusing to leave his house, which has been recently bought by a married couple

Jagame Thandhiram (2021) Crime comedy about a nomadic gangster

So Not Worth It season 1 First series of this Korean comedy

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals season 1 Reality series in which travellers visit the best holiday rental properties in the world

Sunday 20th June

Aquaman (2018) Jason Mamoa stars as the DC Universe superhero Aquaman in this action film

Tuesday 22nd June

Broken (2021) Nollywood romantic drama

Wednesday 23rd June

Good on Paper (2021) Iliza Shlesinger stars in this romantic crime-comedy as a woman whose boyfriend seems too good to be true

Murder By the Coast (2021) Spanish crime documentary looking into the 1999 murder of Rocío Wanninkhof

Too Hot to Handle season 2 The Netflix reality series is back with another group of singles, hoping to win $100,000 by abstaining from sex

Thursday 24th June

Crazy Delicious season 1 Cooking competition hosted by Jayde Adams

Godzilla Singular Points (2021) Anime series about enormous sea monster Godzilla

The Naked Director season 2 Japanese comedy-drama about porn director Toru Muranishi

The Seventh Day (2021) Guy Pearce stars in this film about a trainee priest who shadows a renowned exorcist

Friday 25th June

Sex/Life season 1 New Netflix romcom about a married woman whose sexual past comes back to haunt her when her ex drops back into her life

Tuesday 29th June

StarBeam season 4 Animated series for children

Wednesday 30th June

America: The Motion Picture (2021) Satirical animation about how America won the war of Independence, featuring the voices of Channing Tatum, Judy Greer and Bobby Moynihan

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork limited series Netflix crime documentary about the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier in 1996

