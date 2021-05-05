May might be the month that sees cinemas finally reopen, but that doesn’t mean there will be any less entertainment to enjoy in the comfort of your own home as well – with Netflix set to release a wealth of new series and movies.

There are new series for a number of popular shows including sitcoms Special and The Kominsky Method and animated Jurrasic World spin-off Camp Cretaceous, while the second part of Lucifer’s fifth series is finally released more than nine months after the first half.

There are some big movie premieres on the way as well – with Amy Adams set to star in brand new psychological thriller The Woman in the Window and Zack Snyder following up his recut Justice League film with a zombie thriller entitled Army of the Dead.

If you’re a fan of true crime, then be sure to check out The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness, and if superhero action is more your thing, then new series Jupiter’s Legacy may well be the one for you.

Read on for our pick of the May list – and if you’re after April’s Netflix releases, we can help with that, too.

Saturday 1st May

Below Deck More seasons of this Bravo reality series about the crews of super yachts arrive on Netflix on Saturday.

Plus older films arriving on, or returning to, the platform:

Eagle Eye (2008)

Premonition (2007)

Resident Evil: Degeneration (2008)

School of Rock (2003)

Tamara Drewe (2010)

The Fourth Kind (2009)

The Italian Job (2003)

Sunday 2nd May

Colony season 3 Three years after it aired in the US, the final season of the sci-fi series about an alien force that arrives in LA is finally available for UK fans.

Tuesday 4th May

Selena: The Series season 2 A second season for the biographical drama series about Mexican-American popstar Selena, with Christian Serratos in the lead role.

StartUp seasons 1-3 Drama series about a fictional crypto-currency startup called GenCoin, starring Adam Brody and Martin Freeman.

Wednesday 5th May

Lava Ka Dhaava season 1 A first series of the Indian version of the popular reality series The Floor is Lava – in which competitors have to avoid touching the floor.

The Circle USA season 2 – finale The second season of the American version of the Channel 4 reality show reaches its conclusion in its thirteenth episode.

The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness New true crime docuseries that sees author Maury Terry attempt to prove that serial killer David Berkowitz did not act alone.

Thursday 6th May

And Tomorrow the Entire World (2020) German film about a student who joins an anti-fascist group and frequently finds herself in some extremely dangerous circumstances.

Friday 7th May

Girl from Nowhere season 2 Second run for the Thai anthology series about a girl with the power to expose people’s hypocrisy.

Jupiter’s Legacy season 1 Brand new superhero series which follows the children of superheroes who are struggling to live up to their parent’s reputations, based on the comic book series of the same name.

Men in Black: International (2019) Delayed fourth entry in the Men in Black film franchise, with Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson in the lead roles.

Milestone (2021) Hindi film about a trucker who has been recently bereaved and also faces losing his job,

Monster (2021) Legal drama film about a seventeen-year-old student who finds his life crashing down around him when he is charged with felony murder.

The Secret Life of Pets 2 (2019) Follow up to the successful children’s animated film.

Saturday 8th May

Super Me (2019) Chinese film about a struggling screenwriter who finds he is able to bring antiques from his dreams into the real world.

Monday 10th May

The Corrupted (2019) Crime film about a boxer recently released from prison who is tasked with saving his brother from a dangerous situation.

Deadly Switch (2019) Film about a foreign exchange student who moves in with her roommate’s family to avoid a dangerous stalker.

It is Never Too Late (1956) British comedy film from the ’50s about a genteel housewife who finds herself writing a hit Hollywood film.

The Outlaw and His Wife (1918) Swedish film from the silent era about Eyvind of the Hills, an 18th-century Icelandic outlaw.

Tuesday 11th May

Money, Explained season 1 Limited docuseries that investigates the role money plays in our society in its various forms – from credit cards to casinos and scammers to student loans.

Motherland season 2 With the third series recently starting on BBC Two, the second season of it sitcom Motherland arrives on Netflix.

Wednesday 12th May

Brightburn (2019) Superhero horror film about a 12-year-old who begins to use his powers for sinister purposes.

Dance of the Forty One (2021) New film based on a true story about a gay congressman who marries the Mexican president’s daughter while continuing an affair with a young man.

Oxygen (2021) French sci-fi thriller about a woman who wakes up in a cryogenic unit and must remember who she is before running out of oxygen.

The Upshaws season 1 New sitcom about a working-class African American family who strive for a better life while dealing with everyday struggles.

Thursday 13th May

Castlevania season 4 Fourth series of the hit adult animation based on the video game series of the same name, following a vampire hunter tasked with protecting a besieged city.

Friday 14th May

Ferry (2021) Belgian thriller about a man who returns to his home town on a revenge mission and ends up finding a new love that changes his life for ever.

Haunted season 3 Third run of the reality TV series that sees real people recount terrifying experiences from their past – complete with spooky reenactments.

I Am All Girls (2021) South African mystery film that follows a relentless detective and a killer as they find common ground – by targeting the perpetrators of a child trafficking ring.

Jungle Beat: The Movie (2021) Animated kids film about an alien who crash lands on earth and befriends a group of talking animals who help him get home.

Love, Death & Robots season 2 Second run for the anthology series of shorts from David Fincher and Jeff Fowler.

Ma (2019) Psychological horror film starring Octavia Spencer as a middle-aged woman who allows a group of teenagers to party in her basement – with a few conditions.

Move to Heaven season 1 Korean TV series following a young man with Asperger syndrome and his uncle in their jobs as trauma cleaners.

The Heroic Legend of Arslan season 1 New anime series about a prince who must fight to regain his throne after his kingdom is conquered by the neighbouring realm.

The Strange House (2021) Teen horror about two brothers who try to solve a menacing mystery surrounding their new home after moving from the big city.

The Woman in the Window (2021) Amy Adams stars in this psychological thriller about an agoraphobic psychologist who becomes obsessed with solving a crime she witnesses from her window.

Saturday 15th May

Kuroko’s Basketball season 2 Second series of the anime about five middle school basketball players who went to separate high schools.

Sunday 16th May

Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle (2015) Family animation that follows Curious George as he embarks on an important space mission.

Dad’s Army (2016) Film version of the classic sitcom with Toby Jones, Bill Nighy and Catherine Zeta-Jones in starring roles.

Highlander (1986) Popular ’80s adventure film following the immortal Scottish swordsman Connor Macleod as he attempts to win the fabled prize against the evil Kurgan.

The Doors (1991) Oliver Stone’s biographical film about the influential rock band, with Val Kilmer starring as legendary frontman Jim Morrison.

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000) Comedy sequel film starring Eddie Murphy as Professor Sherman Klump – and various other roles.

Tuesday 18th May

Sardar Ka Grandson (2021) Hindi comedy film about a devoted grandson who makes it his mission to reunite his ailing grandmother with her ancestral home.

S.W.A.T. Several seasons of the crime show following Sergeant Daniel and his team of officers in the Los Angeles police department.

Wednesday 19th May

The Last Days (1998) Oscar-winning documentary telling the stories of five Hungarian Jews during the Holocaust.

Who Killed Sara? season 2 Second series of the Mexican thriller about a man who seeks to prove he was framed for his sister’s revenge – aiming to carry out revenge in the process.

Thursday 20th May

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot (2019) Kevin Smith’s buddy comedy film returning to the popular characters from his ‘View Askewniverse’ – the eighth film in that series.

Special season 2 Second series of the sitcom following Ryan, a gay man with cerebral palsy who decides to do away with his identity as an accident victim.

Friday 21st May

Army of the Dead (2021) Netflix Original film from Zack Synder following a group of mercenaries who attempt to carry out a daring heist in the midst of a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas.

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous season 3 Third run for the animated Jurassic World spin-off series.

Strain (2020) Drama film about a man who struggles to keep his family happy and united when his son is suddenly diagnosed with Sickle Cell Disease.

The Neighbour season 2 Second series of the Spanish comedy about a man who unexpectedly becomes a superhero.

Sunday 25th May

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) With the third entry in the MCU Spider-Man trilogy on the way later this year, the second film arrives on Netflix.

Monday 26th May

The Divine Ponytail (2021) Biographical sports film following the career of legendary Italian footballer Roberto Baggio.

Tuesday 27th May

Eden season 1 Brand new anime about a girl who was raised by robots and begins to discover the dark secrets behind her seemingly utopian world.

Wednesday 28th May

Lucifer season 5B More than nine months after the first half of the series dropped, the second part of the supernatural procedural show’s fifth series finally arrives.

The Kominsky Method season 3 Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin return in the third series of the comedy following an acting coach and his best friend as they navigate the ups and downs getting older.

