What’s new on Netflix UK in April 2021 – all the shows and movies coming up

Streaming has truly taken over the entertainment landscape, with Netflix endlessly churning out top-quality movies and TV shows to keep us preoccupied over lockdown.

As the calendar rolls over to yet another month in 2021, there’s a lot of spring TV to look forward to, and we have you covered with some of the biggest and best titles expected to arrive on Netflix over the course of the month.

From older musical classics like A Star is Born and Rocketman to brand new Netflix Originals such as Thunder Force and Stowaway, Netflix has something for everyone lined up this month.

If you’re looking for something more family-oriented then both Shrek and Shrek 2 are joining the streaming service, or Jamie Foxx will be starring in his very own sitcom Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!

Read on for our pick of the April list – and if you’re after March’s Netflix releases, we have that covered, too.

Thursday 1st April

Cast Away (2000) Classic drama starring Tom Hanks as a FedEx executive who is left stranded on a deserted island after surviving a plane crash.

Death Becomes Her (1992) Black comedy starring Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn as rivals who drink an immortality potion.

In the Name of the Father (1993) Oscar-winning biopic about a man wrongfully sentenced for an I.R.A. bombing.

Mrs. Brown’s Boy’s D’Movie (2014) Mrs Brown faces fights to save her fruit and veg stall in this spinoff film from the popular sitcom.

Prank Encounters (Season 2) Stranger Things’ Gaten Matarazzo returns for a second season of his hidden camera prank show.

Red Heat (1988) Buddy cop action comedy starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jim Belushi.

Roald Dahl’s Esio Trot (2015) Dustin Hoffman and Judi Dench feature in this family adaptation of the Roald Dahl classic.

DreamWorks/Universal

Shrek (2001) Classic animated adventure in which ogre Shrek sets out to save Princess Fiona from a dragon-guarded castle along with talking sidekick Donkey.

Shrek 2 (2004) Hit sequel in which Shrek turns himself into a human after clashing with Fiona’s parents in Far Far Away.

Shrek the Musical (2013) Theatre adaptation of the classic family comedy, starring the original Broadway cast.

The Borrowers (2011) TV adaptation of the classic English fantasy novel starring Stephen Fry and Christopher Eccleston.

The Boy (2016) Horror starring The Walking Dead’s Lauren Cohan as a nanny employed to look after a doll.

The Land Before Time 2: The Great Valley Adventure (1994) Sequel to the classic animation featuring Littlefoot and friends.

The Time Traveller’s Wife (2009) Eric Bana stars as a man attempting to have a relationship despite a genetic disorder that causes him to involuntarily travel in time.

Worn Stories (Season 1) From the creator of Orange Is the New Black, this adaptation of Emily Spivack’s bestselling book examines the funny and heartfelt stories behind people’s most meaningful pieces of clothing

Friday 2nd April

Bitter Daisies / O sabor das margaridas (Season 2) Spanish crime thriller following the disappearance of a teenage girl in a Galician town.

Concrete Cowboy (2021) A teenage boy moves to Philadelphia to live with his estranged father and learns of the world of urban horseback riding.

You don't have to get out to grow up.



CONCRETE COWBOY stars Idris Elba and Caleb McLaughlin in a moving father-son drama. Coming to Netflix April 2. pic.twitter.com/vzGWt2deoi — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) March 16, 2021

Just Say Yes (2021) Dutch comedy about a woman whose dream wedding is ruined just as her sister gets engaged.

Madame Claude (2021) French biopic about the famous 60s brothel owner Madame Claude.

Run (2020) A homeschooled girl starts to believe her mother is hiding dark secrets. Starring Sarah Paulson.

Sky High (2021) N – Spanish action thriller following a mechanic who gets involved in the world of heists.

Wednesday 7th April

Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute (2021) Iconic performers celebrate country artist Dolly Parton as MusiCares person of the year.

Dolly Parton is an icon, she is a legend, and she is every moment.



On April 7, watch Miley Cyrus, Kacey Musgraves, Shawn Mendes, Katy Perry, Jennifer Nettles, Brandi Carlile, Yolanda Adams, and so many more pay tribute to the living legend in Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute. pic.twitter.com/gFhDq5lKEu — Netflix (@netflix) March 22, 2021

Snabba Cash (Season 1) N – Swedish crime drama following the intertwining lives of an ambitious businesswoman, a charming gang enforcer and a troubled teen.

The Big Day (Collection 2) Indian reality series looking at the country’s multi-billion dollar wedding industry.

The Wedding Coach (Season 1) Comedian Jamie Lee shares her tips for wedding planning.

This is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist (Limited Series) Docu-series of a multi-million dollar art heist that occurred in the 1990s.

Friday 9th April

Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? (2021) Turkish comedy following the life of wunderkind Gülseren amidst political turmoil and social change.

Night in Paradise (2021) South Korean drama following a former mobster who meets a terminally ill woman who has given up on life.

Thunder Force (2021) Superhero comedy starring Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer as childhood friends reuniting after one of them develops a treatment that imbues superhero powers.

Sunday 11th April

A Star Is Born (2018) Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper star in this remake of the romantic musical classic.

Wednesday 14th April

The Oscar nominated LOVE AND MONSTERS comes to Netflix UK/IE on 14 April. pic.twitter.com/aqnehZPriC — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) March 17, 2021

Love and Monsters (2021) Dylan O’Brien stars as a man who journeys across a post-apocalyptic world to find his girlfriend.

The Circle USA (Season 2) American reality series based on the Channel 4 show of the same name.

Friday 16th April

Arlo the Alligator Boy (2021) Animated musical following alligator Arlo who heads to New York to find his father.

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me (Season 1) Jamie Foxx himself stars in this family sitcom as a cosmetics brand owner learning how to become a full-time Dad when his daughter moves in with him.

Fast & Furious: Spy Racers (Season 4) Fourth season of this animated spin-off that sees teenage street racers infiltrate a highly dangerous criminal gang.

Into the Beat – Dein Herz tanzt (2020) German teen musical following a girl discovering a love for hip hop.

Why Are You Like This (Season 1) Australian comedy series following best friends Penny and Mia as they navigate early adulthod in Melbourne.

Thursday 22nd April

Searching for Sheela (2021) N Documentary following former Rajneesh commune’s spokesperson Ma Anand Sheela return to India.

Stowaway (2021) Sci-fi thriller starring Anna Kendrick and Toni Collette, following the crew of a Mars mission who discover an accidental stowaway.

Millions of miles from home, survival comes with sacrifice. Stowaway streams April 22nd. pic.twitter.com/1JzgjQ9eLZ — NX (@NXOnNetflix) March 24, 2021

Friday 23rd April

Shadow and Bone (1 Season) N – Based on the best-selling Grishaverse novels, Shadow and Bone follows orphan mapmaker Alina Starkov whose magical powers make her a target in a war-torn world.

Friday 30th April

The Innocent (Limited Series) Based on the novel by Harlan Coben, this Spanish crime-drama follows a man who became an accidental murderer after interceding in a fight nine years ago.

Rocketman (2019) Musical biographical-drama following the breakthrough years of iconic singer Elton John.

Things Heard and Seen (2021) Horror thriller starring Amanda Seyfriend and Natalia Dyer, following a young woman who discovers both her husband and new small-town home hide secrets.

