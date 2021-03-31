Concrete Cowboy release date | Latest news on Netflix Western film
Idris Elba and Caleb McLaughlin star in this modern Western drama – here's everything you need to know.
Published:
So far this year, Netflix has already released a huge variety of original films – and the latest new movie to arrive on the streamer is Concrete Cowboy, a modern Western drama starring Idris Elba.
Based on Greg Neri’s 2013 novel Ghetto Cowboys, the film originally premiered to positive reviews at the Toronto International Film Festival, and takes a look at the urban African-American horse riding culture in Philadelphia.
Read on for everything you need to know.
Concrete Cowboy release date
The film arrives on Netflix on Friday 2nd April 2021.
Concrete Cowboy cast
Idris Elba leads the cast as Harp, and he’s joined by a number of other familiar faces including Caleb McLaughlin, best known as Lucas on Netflix sci-fi smash Stranger Things, and Jharrel Jerome, whose previous credits include Moonlight and When They See Us.
Other cast members include Lorraine Toussaint (Law & Order), comedian Byron Bowers (Honey Boy) and rapper Clifford Smith (The Deuce) – better known by his stage name Method Man.
Concrete Cowboy plot
The film follows Cole, a 15-year-old who learns about the urban cowboy culture in Philadelphia after being sent to live with his estranged father, as he searches for an alternative to a life of crime.
The official plot synopsis provided by Netflix reads: “While spending the summer in North Philadelphia, a troubled teen is caught between a life of crime and his estranged father’s vibrant urban-cowboy subculture.”
Concrete Cowboy trailer
If you’re intrigued by the premise, check out the official trailer below – which shows Cole’s first encounter with urban cowboy culture following his move to Philadelphia.
