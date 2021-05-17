Eden release date: Cast, plot and trailer for Netflix anime

Anime is all the rage these days, and Netflix has long been a key source of the genre in the UK with home-grown fare such as Castlevania and Pacific Rim: The Black.

However, Eden is the streaming site’s first fully-fledged original Japanese anime – as opposed to the above American shows simply adopting the style, or importing Japanese hits such as Attack on Titan and Ghost in the Shell.

They’re not messing about with their first Japanese anime either, with Ghost in the Shell 2’s Justin Leach creating the series and Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood’s Yasuhiro Irie directing all four episodes.

An authentic Netflix anime has been long overdue – here’s everything you need to know.

Eden release date

Eden will debut on Netflix on 27th May 2021, with the release date announced during a trailer at AnimeJapan 2021:

The anime was initially set to premiere in late 2020, but like many shows recently experienced a delay to this new May release window.

Eden trailer

Following a brief teaser all the way back in October 2020, Netflix finally treated fans to a full-length trailer in May 2021. The CG animation looks stunning – it comes from CGCG, who also worked on Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

What is Eden on Netflix about?

Eden is set in the distant future where robots are the only form of existence and humans have been gone for thousands of years – except for the chirpy and excitable Sara, who was secretly raised by robots A37 and E92 after they found her as a cryogenically frozen baby in the city of Eden 3.

However, as Eden gets older she starts to learn some dark secrets about her seemingly lush and idyllic world, especially when the other robots of Eden 3 discover her existence and start hunting her down. Together with her mismatched surrogate parents, Sara has to find out where she came from what really happened to mankind before it’s too late – and in a world full of robots, she might just discover what it means to be human.

Eden cast

There are quite a few familiar voices in the English dub – David Tennant (Doctor Who) and Rosario Dawson (The Mandalorian) voice robotic guardians E92 and A37 respectively, while Neil Patrick Harris (A Series of Unfortunate Events) will once again be playing a villain in the form of Zero following his memorable turn as Count Olaf.

Ruby Rose Turner (Fuller House) will be voicing young protagonist Sara, with veteran voice actors Cassandra Lee Morris as Zurich and Julie Nathanson as Geneve.

As a Japanese anime, you can, of course, watch the series with its original Japanese voice cast, which includes Marika Kouno as Sara, Kyōko Hikami as A37, Kentarō Itō as E92 and Kōichi Yamadera as Zero.

Eden debuts on Netflix on 27th May