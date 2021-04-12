Attack on Titan final season, part 2 release date: When is the last episode of Attack on Titan?

Landmark anime Attack on Titan has become a worldwide phenomenon since it debuted in 2013 – and after four seasons and several spin-off films, the iconic series is finally coming to an end.

Following the likes of Breaking Bad, Mad Men and Lucifer, Attack on Titan is splitting their final season into two halves, with the first part premiering in December 2020.

That means there’s only half a season of Titan-slaying action left – we’ve got all the details down below for the show’s long-awaited conclusion…

Attack on Titan final season part 2 release date

Part one of season four began on 6th December 2020, and wrapped up on 29th March 2021.

The teaser trailer for part two confirmed the anime would return “this winter” with episode 76. Japan’s winter anime season ranges from December to March – so a December 2021 release at the earliest is entirely possible.

UK fans will be able to watch the final season the same day episodes air in Japan on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

Attack on Titan final season cast

For those watching with Japanese audio, Yuki Kaji will of course be returning to finish Eren Jaeger’s journey. He will be joined by Yui Ishikawa as Mikasa Ackerman, Marina Inoue as Armin Arlert, Yoshimasa Hosoya as Reiner Bruan, and Takehito Koyasu as Zeke Jaeger.

For those watching the English dub, Bryce Papenbrook will be voicing Eren Jaeger one last time. Trina Nishimura will continue to voice Mikasa Ackerman, with Josh Grelle as Armin Arlert, Robert McCollum as Reiner Braum and Jason Liebrecht as Zeke Jaeger.

When is the last episode of Attack on Titan?

The last episode of part one was called Above and Below, and aired on 29th March 2021.

The air date for the last ever episode and series finale of Attack on Titan will depend on the episode number and premiere date of part two – but fans likely have until around March 2022 to find out how the groundbreaking anime ends.

Attack on Titan Season 4 trailer

Following the conclusion of part one, a very short but sweet teaser for the next episode was released – and the emotional piano music suggests that it’s going to be a sad one.

Who is the main character in Attack on Titan?

Attack on Titan is a curious one – the main character and protagonist of the series is undoubtedly Eren Jeager, a teenager who swears revenge on the Titans after they destroy his hometown and kill his mother. He then joins the Military with childhood friends Mikasa Ackerman and Armin Arlert, with the three fighting and studying Titans as part of the Survey Corps.

*Warning: spoilers ahead for Attack on Titan season 4 part 1*

However, despite his heroic origins Eren undergoes an almost reverse character arc, performing more and more violent acts until he becomes more of an anti-hero. By the end of season four part one he has announced his intention to destroy all nations outside of Paradis, and become the final series antagonist.

With half a season left, only time will tell if Eren can be redeemed…

Attack on Titan episode 73 delay

While part one of season four has now finished airing, there was a noticeable delay. Episode 14 of season four – the show’s seventy-third episode overall – was interrupted in Japan on 14th March due to breaking news coverage of a magnitude 4.9 earthquake in the Wakayama prefecture.

As the episode had not finished airing in Japan, episode 73 was delayed for international audiences also. The delayed episode was then aired in a double bill with episode 74 on 21st March 2021 for audiences worldwide.

