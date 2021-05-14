Star Wars: The Bad Batch release schedule: When does the next episode come to Disney Plus?

Star Wars fans are eagerly anticipating the fourth chapter in the franchise’s latest animated series The Bad Batch, currently airing weekly on Disney Plus.

Advertisement

It’s safe to say that the first three episodes have not disappointed, starting with a thrilling 75-minute premiere that followed Clone Force 99 through the harrowing events of Order 66.

Next, the elite squad of troopers crossed paths with Cut Lawquane, one of their clone brothers who abandoned the Republic long ago to live a more peaceful life.

Now, all eyes turn to what’s next for the group, who now have a young female clone named Omega to take care of as they embark on dangerous missions across the galaxy.

If you’re counting the minutes until the next instalments of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, we have all your essential information on when new episodes drop on Disney Plus and how many we can expect from season one below.

What time does the next Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode come out?

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is following the same weekly release pattern that has characterised previous Disney Plus original series, such as The Mandalorian and WandaVision.

New episodes will be released every Friday over the next few months, becoming available to UK subscribers first thing in the morning at 8:00AM (BST).

The Bad Batch drops at approximately the same time globally, meaning US viewers should find the episode on their Disney Plus account from 12:00AM PT or 3:00AM ET.

This IS the news you're looking for The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sci-fi and fantasy newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our sci-fi and fantasy newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When did Star Wars: The Bad Batch start on Disney Plus?

Disney

Star Wars: The Bad Batch launched on Disney Plus on Star Wars Day, also known as May 4th (be with you – get it?), allowing fans to celebrate by diving into some all-new stories set in a galaxy far, far away.

It was a bumper week for The Bad Batch viewers, with the second episode coming just a few days later on Friday 7th May, but things are now settling into a more consistent pattern.

From this point on, Star Wars: The Bad Batch will always launch on Fridays, meaning fans can look forward to a new adventure every weekend in the near future.

Even Marvel Studios have cleared a path for the show to continue, moving Tom Hiddleston’s Loki series to Wednesdays, likely to avoid the two shows competing with each other.

How many episodes are in Star Wars: The Bad Batch?

It’s been confirmed that Star Wars: The Bad Batch season one will consist of 16 episodes, a total count that matches the final season of connected series Rebels, which wrapped up in 2018.

There’s been no confirmation of a second season just yet, but when RadioTimes.com asked executive producer Brad Rau whether he’d like to see the show renewed, he made it quite clear that he would love to return for more.

“The short answer is yes,” Rau said. “Because as we’ve gotten this series rolling, we’ve realised there’s a lot of opportunities for interesting stories to tell.

“As our characters are developing, they’re going in really potentially interesting directions. So hopefully yes, I mean we hope that it’s well received by the fans and we get that opportunity [for season two].”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch release schedule

Each episode of The Bad Batch has its own specific title offering a clue about what’s to come in that chapter, with the premiere exploring the aftermath of Order 66 and the second instalment (Cut and Run) reintroducing Cut Lawquane.

We’ve laid out the release schedule for the first half of season one below and we’ll continue to update this page with episode titles as they are released.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode 1 (Aftermath): Tuesday 4th May – out now

Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode 2 (Cut and Run): Friday 7th May – out now

Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode 3: Friday 14th May – out now

Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode 4: Friday 21st May

Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode 5: Friday 28th May

Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode 6: Friday 4th June

Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode 7: Friday 11th June

Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode 8: Friday 18th June

Advertisement

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is released on Disney Plus in 2021. Sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now. Check out our list of the best movies on Disney Plus and best shows on Disney Plus, or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.