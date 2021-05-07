Castlevania season 4 release date: Latest news on the Netflix anime series

It’s often been the case that film and TV adaptations of popular video games haven’t gone down well with fans – but the opposite has been true of Castlevania.

The Netflix anime is based on the Japanese video game series of the same name and has already enjoyed three well-received series, with a fourth on the way imminently.

The series follows a vampire hunter tasked with protecting a besieged city, and based on early reports it looks as if the upcoming series is going to be huge – read on for everything you need to know.

When is Castlevania season 4’s release date?

There’s not long to wait until the fourth season arrives on Netflix – it is released on Thursday 13th May 2021.

We don’t currently know how many episodes will be in the new series – season one had four, season two had eight and season three had 10. We’d assume it would be around 10.

Sadly for fans though, it will be the last season of Castlevania.

Is Castlevania season 4 the final season?

Netflix

Yes, unfortunately, it has been announced that the series will come to a close after its fourth season, with that news having been confirmed by a Netflix Twitter account in April 2021.

It’s not all bad news though – it has been confirmed that a spin-off series is in development at Netflix, although precise details are rather thin on the ground at this stage.

According to Deadline, the new series will be set in the same universe with a completely new batch of characters, but there has been no information released beyond those details.

What will happen in the Castlevania season 4 plot?

Netflix

Given this will be the final series of the show, we can probably expect a certain degree of closure – and Netflix has already teased that the series will be an “epic” conclusion to the saga.

According to the suitably dramatic synopsis provided by the streamer: “Wallachia collapses into chaos as factions clash: some attempting to take control, others attempting to bring Dracula back from the dead. Nobody is who they seem, and nobody can be trusted. These are the end times.”

There have been suggestions that popular game character Richter Belmont could be set to make his debut in the series, based on a first-look still that revealed the Alucard Shield.

Who’s in the Castlevania season 4 cast?

Most of the prominent members of the voice cast are returning for the final outing, including Richard Armitage as Trevor, Alejandra Reynoso as Sypha, Jaime Murray as Carmilla, Theo James as Hector, Jessica Brown Findlay as Lenore, Bill Nighy as Saint Germain, James Callis as Alucard and Graham McTavish as Dracula.

There’s been no official word on any new cast members – but there could well be a couple of additions thrown into the mix as well.

Is there a Castlevania season 4 trailer?

A first trailer for the series dropped towards the end of April – and it certainly looks dramatic, including a plot to raise Dracula from the dead. Check it out below:

Castlevania seasons 1-3 are currently streaming on Netflix and season 4 debuts on Thursday 13th May.