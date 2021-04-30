The Sons of Sam release date: Netflix to explore David Berkowitz’s 1970s New York crimes

Netflix is adding another true crime documentary to its library, this time looking at a string of 1970s New York murders in The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness.

For many New Yorkers, their nightmare ended when David Berkowitz was convicted for these crimes and found to be “The Son of Sam” by the police. However, for journalist Maury Terry it was just the start of another mystery.

Terry was convinced that Berkowitz didn’t act alone, and spent decades trying to get to the bottom of this case.

Using archive footage, the four-part series shows how Terry led his own investigations into Berkowitz and his crimes, in a bid to prove what he believed to be behind these murders.

But was Terry just chasing ghosts? Or is he right, and are the true Sons of Sam still out there?

As the docuseries come to Netflix, here’s everything you need to know including the release date and trailer.

The Sons of Sam release date

The four episodes of Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness will be available on Netflix from 8am GMT on Wednesday 5th May.

What is The Sons of Sam about?

The Sons of Sam four-part documentary focuses on journalist and author Maury Terry, who started investigating the Son of Sam murders before anyone was arrested for the crimes. After David Berkowitz was charged with the killings in 1977, Terry continued to investigate and became convinced that Berkowitz had not acted alone.

Over many years, Terry would attempt to prove that there was more than one Son of Sam, despite the public and police being convinced that Berkowitz was the only murderer.

Filmmaker Joshua Zeman uses archive news footage, Terry’s own words and case files, and interviews with those closest to the investigation to try to discover whether Maury Terry was chasing ghosts or whether he was right and there are more Sons of Sam guilty of murder who have never been found.

Is there a trailer for The Sons of Sam?

There is.

“A killer on the loose in New York for a year and three days,” a reporter says at the beginning of the clip. “Here is David Berkowitz, the man police believe to be The Son of Sam.”

You can watch the Netflix trailer for The Sons of Sam below:

