Who is The Sons of Sam narrator?

Netflix documentary The Sons of Sam re-examines the headline-grabbing Son of Sam murders that took place in the New York area in 1976 and 1977.

David Berkowitz was tried and convicted of the random shootings that killed six people and injured seven. But some people – including author Maury Terry – believe that he did not act alone.

The four-part Netflix documentary focuses on Terry’s investigations, his attempts to prove there was more than one Son of Sam, and his theory that Berkowitz may have been part of a satanic cult committing the crimes. Sadly, Terry died before he could solve the case, but it’s his notes that form the narrative of the docuseries, which is told from his perspective.

If you’re struggling to recognise the narrator in The Sons of Sam, read on.

Who is The Sons of Sam Netflix narrator?

The four-part series is narrated by actor Paul Giamatti, who reads out investigator Maury Terry’s notes and theories regarding The Son of Sam.

The Connecticut-born performer began his career with small parts in movies like Donnie Brasco, My Best Friend’s Wedding and The Truman Show, before becoming well known for his role in Sideways – the 2004 comedy drama in which he played one of two best friends (opposite Thomas Haden Church), who embark on a week-long road trip through California’s wine country.

Film fans may also recognise him as the kindly chauffeur to Emma Thompson’s P L Travers in Saving Mr Banks, music manager Jerry Heller in Straight Outta Compton and seismologist Dr Lawrence Hayes in the disaster movie San Andreas. Of course he also played Santa in Vince Vaughn Christmas movie Fred Claus.

Most recently, he starred on the small screen as ruthless US Attorney Chuck Rhoades alongside Damian Lewis in the drama series Billions. He also has a role in the upcoming Disney adventure Jungle Cruise, which also stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt and is due for a cinema release this July.

