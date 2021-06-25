When is Wimbledon 2021? How to watch the tennis on TV and live stream

After being cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Wimbledon is making a triumphant return in 2021 for a summer of sport that also includes the Euro 2020 fixtures and the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The competition follows hot on the heels of an eventful French Open 2021, which saw the shock withdrawal of world no.2 Naomi Osaka only a few days in and eventually ended with Novak Djokovic lifting The Musketeers’ Trophy, while Barbora Krejčíková won the Suzanne-Lenglen Cup.

Wimbledon has made its fair share of headlines already after tennis legend Rafael Nadal withdrew from the competition but we can still expect appearances from greats such as Roger Federer, Serena Williams and reigning champion Djokovic.

There are also now more ways than ever to watch the Grand Slam tennis tournament – here’s how to watch Wimbledon 2021.

When is Wimbledon 2021?

Wimbledon begins on Monday 28th June 2021, when reigning champion Novak Djokovic opens on Centre Court.

The tournament will continue for two weeks, ending with the finals on Sunday 11th July.

The 2021 wheelchair event will take place from Thursday 8th July to Sunday 11th July.

How to watch Wimbledon on TV and live stream

As ever, Wimbledon will once again be broadcast by the BBC for the duration of the tournament.

Live matches will air on BBC One, BBC Two and the BBC Red Button.

Viewers can also choose up to 18 courts to watch through Connected TVs, BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app.

BBC Radio 5 Live will be offering live commentary every day of the competition, while Today at Wimbledon will provide highlights and match analysis nightly on BBC Two.

Wimbledon will also be broadcast on Eurosport channels and on the Eurosport Player, with extra content also available on the Wimbledon YouTube channel.

Wimbledon 2021 schedule

The Women’s and Men’s Singles tournaments are the most high-profile, taking place over the two-week period, with doubles, wheelchair, boys’ and girls’ tournaments taking place concurrently.

Women’s Singles schedule

Qualifying – Monday 21st – Thursday 24th June

First round – Monday 28th – Tuesday 29th June

Second round – Wednesday 30th June – Thursday 1st July

Third round – Friday 2nd – Saturday 3rd July

Round of 16 – Monday 5th July

Quarterfinals – Tuesday 6th July

Semi-finals – Thursday 8th July

Women’s final – Saturday 10th July

Men’s Singles schedule

Qualifying – Monday 21st – Thursday 24th June

First round – Monday 28th – Tuesday 29th June

Second round – Wednesday 30th June – Thursday 1st July

Third round – Friday 2nd – Saturday 3rd July

Round of 16 – Monday 5th July

Quarterfinals – Wednesday 7th July

Semi-finals – Friday 9th July

Men’s final – Sunday 11th July

Where is Wimbledon held?

Wimbledon has been held at the All England Club in Wimbledon, London, since 1877, making it the oldest tennis tournament in the world.

The All England Club boasts lush outdoor lawn courts, making it the only Grand Slam tennis tournament to be held on grass.

The main matches are held in the 14,979 capacity Centre Court, which had a retractable roof added in 2009.

The nearby Aorangi Park has become colloquially known as Henman Hill and Murray Mound after the famous British players, and fans traditionally watch the matches there while eating strawberries and cream.

Wimbledon 2021 prize money

Players will compete for a combined £35million in prize money, which is down £3million from the 2019 prize money figures.

The official prize money figures for the 2021 Wimbledon Men’s and Women’s Singles tournaments are as follows:

First round – £48k

Second round – £75k

Third round – £115k

Fourth round – £181k

Quarter-finals – £300k

Semi-finals – £465k

Runner-up – £900k

Winner – £1.7m

Are fans allowed at Wimbledon 2021?

Yes – Wimbledon has been permitted to allow 50 per cent ground capacity over the competition, welcoming 21,000 spectators each day across the various courts.

However, the government has also designated Wimbledon as a test event, meaning that 100 per cent capacity will be allowed for the final on Centre Court on 11th July.

It will be the first outdoor sports event played to a full capacity crowd in the UK since the start of the pandemic if all goes to plan, potentially welcoming up to 15,000 fans.

To be one of the lucky spectators you will still need Wimbledon 2021 tickets, which have abandoned the ballot system for the first time in favour of an online sale.

Tickets were first made available through an online sale that started on Thursday 16th June 2021, with more tickets being released in phases.

You need to register for a myWimbledon account to be eligible to purchase tickets.

