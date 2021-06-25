Wimbledon prize money 2021 – how much do tennis players earn?

It’s probably improper to talk about money in the fancy corridors of the All England Club but the tennis players competing at Wimbledon 2021 aren’t just there for the love of the sport.

There’s prize money up for grabs from the very first round, so even if you lose your opening match you will receive a consolation cheque for £48,000. It’s pennies for the superstars of the sport, who make money from sponsorship deals, but a career-changing sum for the wildcards and less established players.

But how much is up for grabs at each stage of the tournament? We’ve asked the awkward questions so you don’t have to. Scroll down for this year’s prize money.

Wimbledon prize money

The winnings available at Wimbledon usually increase year-on-year but in 2021 the prize pot has been cut by 5.2 per cent to make up for coronavirus considerations, including only being able to sell limited tickets to this year’s event and the costs of setting up a testing programme.

However, the winner of the Men’s Singles final and the Ladies’ Singles final will both pocket a cool £1.7 million. It’s a big pay cheque but quite a drop from 2019’s winner’s prize of £2.35 million.

To put this in context, Novak Djokovic pocketed 1.4million Euros (approx £1.2 million) for winning this year’s French Open at Roland Garros.

The All England Club made the decision to award male and female players equal prize money in 2007, bringing it into line with the other grand slam tournaments.

Men’s Singles

Winner: £1,700,000

Runner-up: £900,000

Semi-finalists: £465,000

Quarter-finalists: £300,000 Fourth round: £181,000 Third round: £115,000 Second round: £75,000 First round: £48,000

Women’s Singles

Winner: £1,700,000

Runner-up: £900,000

Semi-finalists: £465,000

Quarter-finalists: £300,000 Fourth round: £181,000 Third round: £115,000 Second round: £75,000 First round: £48,000

