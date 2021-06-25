Who does Andy Murray play next at Wimbledon 2021? Next match details revealed

What a thrill to have Andy Murray back in the Mens Singles draw at Wimbledon for the first time since 2017. After a frustrating few years of injury struggles and hip surgery, Murray returns to the All England Club excited to play at Wimbledon 2021, but fans should manage their expectations.

Yes, Murray has won the title twice – no mean feat considering the last British man to win, Fred Perry, lifted the trophy way back in 1936 – but these days he’s not in the same opponent-crushing form as the early 2010s. Plus he’s out of practice, and this will be his first grand slam appearance of the year. Murray was gutted not to compete at the 2021 Australian Open following a positive COVID test, and injury niggles prevented him from playing this summer’s French Open too.

The 34-year old Scottish star did manage to play Queens, getting in some important grass court practice, but he didn’t get past the round of 16. He’s a wildcard at Wimbledon, ranked below seeded Brits Dan Evans (23) and Cameron Norrie (30). But the magic of a grand slam is you never quite know what will happen, and hopefully the crowd support will help Murray on his way.

Read on to find out who Murray faces first.

Who does Andy Murray play next at Wimbledon?

The Wimbledon draw has confirmed two-time champion Andy Murray will play Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili in the first round.

No.24 seed Basilashvili has won five career titles, including the Hamburg European Open twice as well as the 2018 China Open.

He has participated in the Wimbledon finals four times, peaking in 2015 when he reached the third round.

Should Murray triumph he is then set to play either Oscar Otte or Arthur Rinderknech, potentially setting up a tough third-round clash against No.10 seed Denis Shapovalov ahead of the round of 16.

