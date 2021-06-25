Who will win Wimbledon 2021? Men’s and Ladies’ Champions predicted

There’s a lot of pomp and ceremony that goes with Wimbledon, but ultimately the players are there to win matches, and hopefully add to a grand slam victory to their achievements.

Recent years have seen the Men’s draw dominated by the Big Four – a trend that Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Andy Murray would be keen to continue this summer – while the Women’s draw has been much more open.

But who are the favourites to be crowned Wimbledon winner at Wimbledon 2021? Read on for our top tips.

Who will win Wimbledon 2021 in the Men’s Singles?

Novak Djokovic

If we had to answer the question ‘who will win Wimbledon 2021?’ in two words, those words would be ‘Novak’ and ‘Djokovic’. Quite simply, the tournament is his to lose. He’s the no.1 seed, the reigning champ and the player to beat. He’s high in confidence, having just won the French Open at Roland Garros, and will want to match Federer and Nadal’s joint record of 20 grand slam victories (he’s hot on their heels with 19 wins). He knows how to win on grass, with five Wimbledon titles under his belt, so can anyone stop him getting a sixth this summer?

Daniil Medvedev

Getty Images

The no.2 seed has yet to really live up to his promise but is hotly tipped to shine at this year’s Wimbledon. The Russian player was the runner-up at the Australian Open, and reached the quarters of the French Open, but has only ever reached the third round at the All England Club. He’s having a good year but can he find another gear to make it an unforgettable summer?

Stefanos Tsitsipas

One of the hottest new talents in tennis right now, Tsitsipas is clearly on the verge of greatness. He reached the semi finals of this year’s Australian Open and made it to the French Open Final this summer. Even though he eventually lost he managed to take Djokovic to five sets, which is an incredible achievement in itself. The Greek player is seeded third at this year’s Wimbledon and is definitely one to watch.

Roger Federer

Never rule out Roger. The 20-time grand slam winner and eight-time Wimbledon champion wouldn’t be at the All England Club if he didn’t think he was capable of winning the Championship. He may be turning 40 in August, but the number seven seed has the experience, skill and crowd support to go deep into the competition. Motivated by his quest to get ahead of Nadal by winning a 21st slam, and keen to erase bad memories of losing the 2019 Wimbledon final to Djokovic by a whisker, Federer will be fired up. Far stranger things have happened.

Who will win Wimbledon 2021 in the Ladies’ Singles?

Ashleigh Barty

The no.1 seed at this year’s tournament, and the current world number one, Barty is a force to be reckoned with, and could well be lifting the Wimbledon trophy this summer. The Australian player actually only has one grand slam title to her name, the 2019 French Open, and her best performance at SW19 was reaching the fourth round in 2019. However, there’s a sense that she has the momentum for a big win, and Wimbledon 2021 could be here moment.

Iga Swiatek

Getty Images

Iga Swiatek is a rising superstar having won the French Open late in 2020. She is flying up the world rankings and adapting to life as one of the top seeds in almost every tournament but there are a number of question marks over her pedigree on grass. The 20-year-old went out in the first round at her only Wimbledon adventure in 2019 and knows her style isn’t entirely suited to grass. Swiatek’s lack of grass-court experience could hamper her but there’s only one way to improve on grass, and that’s to play on it. With the women’s game so unpredictable at the moment, there’s every chance Swiatek could turn on the style when it counts.

Simona Halep

The reigning Wimbledon champion and two-time grand slam winner is seeded second at this year’s tournament, despite injury woes creating a disappointing 2021 season. Most recently, she was forced to withdraw from the French Open with a calf problem but, nonetheless, she intends to defend her title at the All England Club and will plan to win.

Serena Williams

OK, we admit Serena isn’t in the strongest form of her career but this is a 23-time Grand Slam champion you’re looking at, whose fierce will to win is a terrifying force for opponents to play against. Williams, who made the 2019 final, needs one more slam to equal Margaret Court’s record of 24 titles, and Wimbledon is one of her most successful tournaments – she’s won seven singles titles and six doubles titles here, so another one is always possible.

