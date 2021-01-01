Wimbledon 2021 weather: What happens when it rains? Forecast details

Two of the most British things in the world are set to collide this week: the Wimbledon 2021 tennis championships and worrying about the weather.

Yes, it’s that time of year when we frantically check the forecast to see if Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Andy Murray and co will be able to entertain us out on court, or whether they will be twiddling their thumbs in the locker rooms instead.

Of course, Wimbledon has spent a lot of money on a fancy roof for both Centre Court and Court One in recent years, so play won’t be affected in quite the same way it used to be, but we’d still rather eat our strawberries and cream in the sunshine.

RadioTimes.com has had a look at the weather reports and we’re pleased to say it looks fairly dry this year but there are still showers to contend with.

Read on for the advance weather forecasts for every day of this year’s Wimbledon tournament.

Wimbledon 2021 weather forecast

Last updated: 8:25am, Thursday 24th June. Based on BBC Weather.

Monday 28th June – 21°C light showers, gentle breeze

Tuesday 29th June – 21°C light showers, gentle breeze

Wednesday 30th June – 22°C sunny intervals, gentle breeze

Thursday 1st July – 23°C light cloud, gentle breeze

Friday 2nd July – 25°C sunny intervals, gentle breeze

Saturday 3rd July – 26°C sunny intervals, gentle breeze

Sunday 4th July – 25°C sunny intervals, gentle breeze

Monday 5th July – 24°C sunny intervals, gentle breeze

Tuesday 6th July – 24°C light rain, gentle breeze

Wednesday 7th July – 24°C sunny intervals, gentle breeze

Thursday 8th July – To be updated

Friday 9th July – To be updated

Saturday 10th July – To be updated

Sunday 11th July – To be updated

Will it rain at Wimbledon?

The answer to this question during 126 of the 134 Championships to take place has been a resounding ‘yes’.

Lucky spectators and players in 1922, 1931, 1976, 1977, 1993, 1995, 2009 and 2010 are the only tournament attendees to not get a soaking in SW19, according to Wimbledon records. Plus there’s a little light rain forecast, so take your anorak.

What happens when it rains at Wimbledon?

Cliff Richards sings! Well, that only happens occasionally.

Umpires will quickly draw the current point to an end, with ground staff ready and waiting at the side of the court.

Once the call to postpone play is made, the team of helpers will swiftly draw down the net and rush across the grass with the covers.

If the rained-off match is outside on a smaller court, it’s simply a waiting game, with schedules being pushed back to accommodate delayed matches.

If the rained-off match is on Centre Court or Court One, the roof can be closed (it takes around half an hour until the air circulation is adjusted to generate the ideal indoor climate) and play will continue.

