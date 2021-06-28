Wimbledon tennis 2021 schedule – Order of Play Monday 28th June
We've rounded up the full Wimbledon tennis 2021 schedule and Order of Play for Monday 28th June.
Published:
Wimbledon has arrived and the opening Monday is ready for lift off at The All England Club, with the world’s finest tennis players gathering for the world’s finest tennis major.
The Order of Play has been set for the first day with a stack of exciting match-ups and big names gearing up to take the tournament by storm.
It’s a great day for British talent, with Dan Evans in action on Court 2 and 19-year old rising star Jack Draper facing the biggest moment of his career so far, playing this year’s first Centre Court match against reigning champion Novak Djokovic. Evans and Draper are likely to be overshadowed by the return of two-time champion Andy Murray, playing his first Wimbledon singles match since 2017. He’ll face a test in number 24 seed Nikoloz Basilashvili.
Elsewhere in the men’s draw, the crowds on Court 1 will be excited to see Stefanos Tsitsipas playing his first match of the tournament, fresh from his incredible performance on the clay courts of Roland Garros.
There are thrills to be had in the women’s draw too, with one of the favourites for the title, number seven seed Iga Swiatek beginning her campaign today. Plus there are three hugely popular former champions playing on the show courts today, with Garbine Muguruza, Petra Kvitova and Venus Williams all in action.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full Wimbledon tennis 2021 schedule and Order of Play for today.
Wimbledon tennis 2021 schedule – Monday 28th June
Main show courts and selected matches. All UK time.
Centre Court
From 1:30pm
[1] Novak Djokovic v Jack Draper
Sloane Stephens v Petra Kvitova [10]
Andy Murray v Nikoloz Basilashvili [24]
Court 1
From 1pm
Monica Niculescu v Aryna Sabalenka [2]
[3] Stefanos Tsitsipas v Frances Tiafoe
[7] Iga Swiatek v Su-Wei Hsieh
Court 2
From 11am
Fiona Ferro v Garbine Muguruza [11]
Federico Delbonis v Andrey Rublev [5]
[22] Dan Evans v Feliciano Lopez
Mihaela Buzarnescu v Venus Williams
If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.