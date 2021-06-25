When is the Wimbledon 2021 final? Date, time and TV coverage

It’s fair to say there’s a lot of sport on this summer, and we’re loving every minute of it!

Advertisement

Grand slam tennis is back at the All England Club, after Wimbledon was cancelled last year for the first time since World War Two as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

With strawberries and cream back on the menu for Wimbledon 2021, we have a stunning fortnight of tennis to look forward to, but when are the finals and where can we watch them?

Keep reading for everything you need to know.

When is the Wimbledon 2021 final?

This year’s Wimbledon Singles finals will take place on the weekend of 10th and 11th July 2021.

The Ladies Singles Final will take place on Centre Court on Saturday 10th July at 2pm.

The Mens Singles Final will take place on Centre Court on Sunday 11th July at 2pm.

The Wheelchair and Doubles Finals will also take place over the same weekend but the dates and times are still TBC.

Incidentally, the Men’s Singles Final will take place on the same day as the Euro 2020 final, although the tennis should be over by the time the football starts at 8pm.

How to watch the Wimbledon 2021 final

As is traditional, the BBC will be broadcasting Wimbledon 2021, so it’s free for everyone to watch and there are no adverts to interrupt play!

You can watch the Mens and Ladies Singles Finals on TV, on BBC One. You can also stream the matches on BBC iPlayer, via your phone, laptop, TV or tablet, or via the BBC Sport website or app.

A world of sport, direct to your inbox Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sport on TV newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Who will present the Wimbledon 2021 final?

The BBC team presenting Wimbledon coverage includes legendary host Sue Barker, John McEnroe, Martina Navratilova, Boris Becker, Billie Jean King and everyone’s favourite semi-finalist Tim Henman. While the commentary teams for the finals are yet to be confirmed, BBC commentators will include Marion Bartoli, Andrew Castle, Andrew Cotter, Annabel Croft and Sam Smith.

Advertisement

Wimbledon 2021 coverage airs daily on BBC One and BBC Two from 10:30am on Monday 28th June. To find out what else is on telly, check out our TV Guide. Visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.