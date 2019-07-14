Wimbledon prize money has rocketed up once again with a huge total pot on offer for the biggest names in world tennis.

In 2018, stars were battling for a slice of the £34million pie but there is £38m up for grabs this time around – an 11.8 per cent rise.

Every male or female singles star who simply takes part in the first round will earn a terrific £45k with each round bringing further riches.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up your guide to selected Wimbledon 2019 prize money totals below.

Wimbledon 2019 prize money – Men's and Women's Singles

  • First round – £45k
  • Second round – £72k
  • Third round – £111k
  • Fourth round – £176k
  • Quarter-finals – £294k
  • Semi-finals – £588k
  • Runner-up – £1.18m
  • Winner – £2.35m
  • TOTAL (Men's and Women's combined) – £28.49m

Wimbledon 2019 prize money – Men's and Women's Doubles

  • First round – £12k
  • Second round – £19k
  • Third round – £32k
  • Quarter-finals – £67k
  • Semi-finals – £135k
  • Runner-up – £270k
  • Winner – £540k
  • TOTAL (Men's and Women's combined) – £4.58m
Wimbledon 2019 prize money – Mixed Doubles

  • First round – £1.8k
  • Second round – £3.5k
  • Third round – £7k
  • Quarter-finals – £14.5k
  • Semi-finals – £29k
  • Runner-up – £58k
  • Winner – £116k
  • TOTAL – £430k

