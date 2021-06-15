Wimbledon 2021 tickets: How to buy tickets, how to queue, ballot information

This may not be a completely normal summer, it may not be a completely free summer, but it’s a summer where you could still end up watching the finest tennis players in the world at Wimbledon in 2021.

Advertisement

Tickets for Wimbledon – the most prestigious tennis tournament in the world – will go on sale imminently in a very different way to usual.

With just weeks to go until the tournament begins, tickets are all usually snapped up and sealed by this point, but as things stand, there are still thousands of tickets to pick up throughout the tournament.

The government has designated Wimbledon as a test event, meaning that there is potential for 100 per cent crowds to fill Centre Court for the final in July.

Every year the scramble for tickets leaves many empty-handed, but you don’t need to miss out on being perched in Centre Court or sipping Pimm’s on Henman Hill or Murray Mound – delete as applicable.

While the BBC have a wide range of top class TV coverage to enjoy throughout the competition, nothing beats the atmosphere of the All-England Club for the biggest matches between the biggest players.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the ways you can still buy tickets to watch Wimbledon live in the flesh.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sport on TV newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our sports on TV newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

How to buy Wimbledon tickets in 2021

The main – and only – method of purchasing tickets for Wimbledon will be via an online sale which will commence “in mid-June” according to the official Wimbledon website.

Little more is known at this time, other than an announcement will be made and there will be an almighty first-come-first-served battle royale for tickets.

Keep checking this page and the official Wimbledon website as well as their social media platforms for the latest information about when the online sale will begin.

The other way to nail down a ticket would mean purchasing long-term debenture tickets, which are more than a little out of our price range, costing on average between £13,700 to £50,000.

How do I enter the Wimbledon ballot?

The ballot for Wimbledon 2021 simply will not take place. Due to the uncertainty surrounding rules and restrictions, the All England Tennis Club (AELTC) has decided to forgo the usual tradition of applying via the ballot.

Those who succeeded in winning tickets for the 2020 tournament – which was ultimately cancelled – will have their tickets moved to the 2022 tournament.

Traditionally oversubscribed, the ballot, which was first introduced in 1924, usually opens from September to December.

Can you queue for Wimbledon tickets in 2021?

Unfortunately, the AELTC will not be operating a Queue in 2021, with all ticket sales to take place online.

In previous years, 500 tickets have been allocated for each of the main courts. Upon arrival, fans are given a Queue Card, showing the time you arrived and your position in the queue.

It’s a shame that the long-held tradition of queueing overnight for tickets won’t be taking place but the online sales platform should mean there are more tickets on offer – but only if you’re quick!

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.